Rays prospects and minor leagues: Baz begins rehab assignment

The Biscuits were only able to play one game last week:

Hopefully everyone affected recovers quickly.

Triple-A Durham Bulls (20-22, T-5th out of 10)

Romero, bottom of the lineup lead Durham

Gray, Fleming lead Bulls over Jumbo Shrimp

Baz begins rehab assignment

Lowe finally caught stealing

Durham drops finale against Jacksonville

Josh Lowe: 6-for-25, 1 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 10 K, 0-for-1 SB (.858)

Jonathan Aranda: 4-for-20, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 4 BB, 6 K (.876)

Rene Pinto: 3-for-18, 4 R, 2 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 8 K (.819)

Ford Proctor: 4-for-19, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 8 K (.655)

Shane Baz: 2 1⁄ 3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

Tommy Romero: 10 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 14 K (3.34)

Calvin Faucher: 2 2⁄ 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (4.34)

Double-A Montgomery Biscuits (15-19, 4th out of 4)

Montgomery drops only game against Pensacola

Greg Jones: 0-for-5, 4 K (.682)

Austin Shenton: 0-for-3, 1 BB, 1 K (.753)

Kameron Misner: 2-for-5, 1 RBI, 2 K, 2-for-2 SB (.846)

Michael Costanzo: 2 2⁄ 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (7.08)

Zack Trageton: 5 1⁄ 3 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (9.64)

Nathan Witt: 1 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (6.89)

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods (23-15, 1st out of 7)

Montgomery solid in series opener

Hot Rods fall to Grasshoppers

Bowling Green hammers Greensboro

Johnson strikes out 11 in lopsided win

Hot Rods fall in back-and-forth game

Bowling Green settles for series split

Osleivis Basabe: 6-for-22, 4 R, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 1 BB, 3 K, 1-for-2 SB (.859)

Heriberto Hernandez: 1-for-19, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 11 K (.842)

Alexander Ovalles: 7-for-21, 5 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 5 K (.887)

Seth Johnson: 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 11 K (3.00)

Mason Montgomery: 9 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 15 K (2.18)

Patrick Wicklander: 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (3.60)

Low-A Charleston RiverDogs (26-13, 2nd out of 6)

RiverDogs roll with balanced offense

Goss, bullpen shut down GreenJackets

Williams homers again in win

Charleston scores early and often

Pitching staff limits GreenJackets

RiverDogs unable to finish sweep

Carson Williams: 10-for-24, 5 R, 2 2B, 2 3B, 1 HR, 9 RBI, 4 BB, 7 K, 0-for-1 SB (1.027)

Willy Vasquez: 4-for-16, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 4 K (.520)

Shane Sasaki: 11-for-21, 8 R, 4 2B, 6 RBI, 3 BB, 4 K, 2-for-2 SB (.752)

Sandy Gaston: 1 1⁄ 3 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 K (10.59)

Christian Fernandez: 4 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K (2.82)

Austin Vernon: 6 2⁄ 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K (1.26)

Stats are from Baseball Reference.

This week’s games

Durham

Tuesday, May 24 vs. Charlotte 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, May 25 vs. Charlotte 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, May 26 vs. Charlotte 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, May 27 vs. Charlotte 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, May 28 vs. Charlotte 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, May 29 vs. Charlotte 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Monday, May 30 vs. Nashville 5:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Montgomery

Tuesday, May 24 @ Biloxi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, May 25 @ Biloxi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, May 26 @ Biloxi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, May 27 @ Biloxi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, May 28 @ Biloxi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, May 29 @ Biloxi 6:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Monday, May 30 @ Mississippi 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Bowling Green

Tuesday, May 24 vs. Brooklyn 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, May 25 vs. Brooklyn 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, May 26 vs. Brooklyn 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, May 27 vs. Brooklyn 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, May 28 vs. Brooklyn 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, May 29 vs. Brooklyn 2:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Charleston

Tuesday, May 24 vs. Delmarva 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, May 25 vs. Delmarva 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, May 26 vs. Delmarva 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, May 27 vs. Delmarva 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, May 28 vs. Delmarva 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, May 29 vs. Delmarva 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Scouting the opposition

Charlotte Knights (White Sox)

16-26 (8th out of 10)

Offense: 229 R (T-3rd out of 20) .767 OPS (5th out of 20)

Pitching: 5.98 ERA (20th out of 20) 1.53 WHIP (18th out of 20)

Top-30 prospects: 3B Jake Burger (8), SS Romy Gonzalez (9), 2B Yolbert Sanchez (12), RHP Davis Martin (13), RHP Jimmy Lambert (17), C Carlos Perez (27)

Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee)

18-21 (T-2nd out of 4)

Offense: 179 R (6th out of 8) .723 OPS (7th out of 8)

Pitching: 4.15 ERA (2nd out of 8) 1.44 WHIP (6th out of 8)

Top-30 prospects: OF Sal Frelick (2), OF Joey Wiemer (4), OF Garrett Mitchell (5), IF Felix Valerio (11), RHP Victor Castaneda (23), RHP TJ Shook (28)

Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets)

17-19 (3rd out of 6)

Offense: 115 R (12th out of 12) .632 OPS (11th out of 12)

Pitching: 3.74 ERA (3rd out of 12) 1.31 WHIP (7th out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: 3B Jaylen Palmer (14), RHP Junior Santos (17), 3B Jose Peroza (20), 1B J.T. Schwartz (25)

Delmarva Shorebirds (Baltimore)

15-24 (6th out of 6)

Offense: 160 R (11th out of 12) .617 OPS (12th out of 12)

Pitching: 4.82 ERA (10th out of 12) 1.54 WHIP (10th out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: SS Darell Hernaiz (26)