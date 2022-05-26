Rays make $50,000 commitment to Everytown in wake of mass shootings

The Tampa Bay Rays, inline with their previous and ongoing social justice initiatives, have responded to the most recent national crisis of safety with public statements and actions.

In announcing the donation, the Rays have issued the following statement:

“We all deserve to be safe - in schools, grocery stores, places of worship, our neighborhoods, houses and America. The most recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde have shaken us to the core. The Tampa Bay Rays are mourning these heartbreaking tragedies that took the lives of innocent children and adults. This cannot become normal. We cannot become numb. We cannot look the other way. We all know, if nothing changes, nothing changes. The Rays organization stands committed to actionable change and has made a $50,000 commitment to Everytown for Gun Safety’s Support Fund. Everytown is the largest gun violence prevention organization in America. Rather than our usual game coverage on social media tonight, we’ve partnered with Everytown to amplify facts about gun violence in America. We understand that no single organization can solve this crisis alone, but working together, we can make an impact. We invite you to join us and do what you can, when you can, where you can - because our lives depend on it.”

In coordination with this announcement, the Rays social media page has directed its attention to toward gun violence awareness, and is receiving collaboration from the New York Yankees.