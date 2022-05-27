Yankees: 2, Rays, 0: Meh

Rays kick off a 3 game series against the Yankees because I’ve erased whatever happened yesterday from my memory.

Jeffrey Springs didn’t get into trouble until top of the 3rd inning, with a runner on 2nd and 3rd with 2 outs, and Aaron Judge at the plate. Judge hit a long fly ball towards the right field wall, but Harold Ramirez was able to squeeze at the wall and make the catch.

Anthony Rizzo vs Jeffrey Springs#RepBX



Flyout



Exit velo: 95.1 mph

Launch angle: 36 deg

Proj. distance: 359 ft



This would have been a home run in 15/30 MLB ballparks



NYY (0) @ TB (0)

3rd pic.twitter.com/HzCTpTkn1F — Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) May 27, 2022

1st run of the game came for the Yankees via a Gleybar Torres solo HR

2nd run for the Yankees came two batters later via Matt Carpenter. Wasn’t a bad pitch, just a good swing by Carpenter for a lefty on lefty HR.

Rays first hit came in the bottom of the 5th inning on a 111.4 MPH Gruond ball by Randy Arozarena. Whew. Don’t get your hopes up too much as he was caught stealing on the next pitch. Rays couldn’t capitalize and Yankees still lead 2-0 after 5 innings.

Springs went out for a third time through the order!

Manuel Margot continued his 14 game hit streak with a leadoff double in the bottom of the 6th inning. Buuuuut Vidal Brujan popped out, Mike Zunino was robbed of a hit, and Kevin Kiermaier struck out. No runs for the Rays.

Springs was done after 6 innings, but only gave up the 2 runs on 5 hits, 0 walks and 6 strikeouts.

If this recap seems sparse, that’s because the game was sparse. Even though they had 6 hits with an exit velocity of 99.9 MPH +, Rays didn’t have anything to show for it.

Get up and get it, Joey pic.twitter.com/9tOv8646WA — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 28, 2022

Rays only had 2 hits all night off of Jameson Tallion and Clay Holmes.

2-0 is your final. Pitching looked great, with Jeffrey Springs, Jalen Beeks and Matt Wisler giving up the 2 runs with only 1 walk and 10! Strikeouts. But the Rays offensive struggles continued.

Next game is tomorrow, Saturday at 4:10 PM. Gerrit Cole takes the mound for the Yankees against Corey Kluber.