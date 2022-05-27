 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Yankees: 2, Rays, 0: Meh

Rays' pitching is great, offense not so much

By Jared Ward
Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Rays kick off a 3 game series against the Yankees because I’ve erased whatever happened yesterday from my memory.

Jeffrey Springs didn’t get into trouble until top of the 3rd inning, with a runner on 2nd and 3rd with 2 outs, and Aaron Judge at the plate. Judge hit a long fly ball towards the right field wall, but Harold Ramirez was able to squeeze at the wall and make the catch.

1st run of the game came for the Yankees via a Gleybar Torres solo HR

2nd run for the Yankees came two batters later via Matt Carpenter. Wasn’t a bad pitch, just a good swing by Carpenter for a lefty on lefty HR.

Rays first hit came in the bottom of the 5th inning on a 111.4 MPH Gruond ball by Randy Arozarena. Whew. Don’t get your hopes up too much as he was caught stealing on the next pitch. Rays couldn’t capitalize and Yankees still lead 2-0 after 5 innings.

Springs went out for a third time through the order!

Manuel Margot continued his 14 game hit streak with a leadoff double in the bottom of the 6th inning. Buuuuut Vidal Brujan popped out, Mike Zunino was robbed of a hit, and Kevin Kiermaier struck out. No runs for the Rays.

Springs was done after 6 innings, but only gave up the 2 runs on 5 hits, 0 walks and 6 strikeouts.

If this recap seems sparse, that’s because the game was sparse. Even though they had 6 hits with an exit velocity of 99.9 MPH +, Rays didn’t have anything to show for it.

Rays only had 2 hits all night off of Jameson Tallion and Clay Holmes.

2-0 is your final. Pitching looked great, with Jeffrey Springs, Jalen Beeks and Matt Wisler giving up the 2 runs with only 1 walk and 10! Strikeouts. But the Rays offensive struggles continued.

Next game is tomorrow, Saturday at 4:10 PM. Gerrit Cole takes the mound for the Yankees against Corey Kluber.

