Rays 4, Yankees 2: Shane rocked his Sunday best!

The Rays and Yankees meet for the fourth and final game of their first series against each other in 2022. The Rays are looking to even the series up with Shane McClanahan on the mound against Yankees starter Luis Severino.

Shane needed only eight pitches to work through the Yankees lineup, setting them down 1-2-3. The Rays offense also went down 1-2-3, flying through the first inning.

Gleyber Torres led off the second inning with a solo home run for the Yankees, giving them an early 1-0 lead. A single and a one-out error put two baserunners on for the Yankees, but Shane got a strikeout and a groundout to get through with only one run against him.

Just like the first inning, the Rays offense matched the Yankees offense, as Ji-Man Choi led off with a solo home run of his own. Choi only needed to send the ball 357 feet to tie this game up.

Choi bois rejoice ✌️ pic.twitter.com/jNC7N800WC — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 29, 2022

After allowing back-to-back singles to begin the third, McClanahan struck out the next two hitters and got a groundout to work a scoreless inning. The Rays offense went down 1-2-3 in the bottom-half of the third.

In the top of the fourth, McClanahan struck out three more Yankees batters, but once again, the Rays offense quickly went out, went down 1-2-3, and handed the ball back to McClanahan to work the fifth. Thankfully, Shane once again pitched a perfect inning.

With one out in the bottom of the fifth, Taylor Walls sent one over the wall, hitting a big home run to give the Rays a 2-1 lead in a game that has been dominated by pitching. His homer went 371 feet and left his bat at 100 mph.

To the window, to the Walls! pic.twitter.com/zdMT983iYb — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 29, 2022

The top of the sixth saw two straight singles by Yankees hitters, but Shane kept grinding, getting a flyout and a double play to move this game along. The Rays offense went down 1-2-3, sending this to the seventh.

Jason Adam took the mound, ending Shane’s terrific outing. McClanahan threw 92 pitches and allowed seven hits over six one-run innings, striking out seven and walking none. Adam struck out two and got a flyout to move this to the seventh, with the offense looking to extend the lead.

Severino stayed out and allowed a leadoff walk to Wander Franco. He then followed that up with another walk, this time to Ji-Man Choi. After striking out Manny Margot, his day was done, with Ron Marinaccio taking over. Marinaccio walked Taylor Walls, loading the bases, and Harold Ramirez was lifted off the bench to pinch-hit for Brett Phillips.

Ramirez didn’t have to hit anything, as he drove home a run by drawing a walk, the fourth-straight walk allowed by the Yankees in the inning. Mike Zunino was the next batter, and he didn’t have to hit anything to make it a 4-1 game, as he was hit by a pitch. Vidal Brujan made it to first on a fielder’s choice, and Kevin Kiermaier struck out to end the inning.

Take 'em however you can get 'em pic.twitter.com/HkRmzIsNy7 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 29, 2022

Colin Poche took over for Jason Adam in the eighth, allowing a leadoff home run to Aaron Judge and shrinking the lead to 4-2. The solo shot would be the only run against Poche, but Taylor Walls made a terrific sliding play to end the inning.

71% of the earth is covered in water, the rest is covered by Taylor Walls pic.twitter.com/lnp4ISt3Ii — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 29, 2022

The offense was quiet in the bottom-half of the inning, so it was up to JP Feyereisen to grab his first save in a year and split the series against the Yankees. Three flyouts on five pitches is all he needed to do just that, securing the Rays victory.

Two hits was all it took to take down the Yankees today, as their pitching did the hard-work for the offense. The Rays will head to Texas and begin a four-game series against the Rangers on Memorial Day tomorrow. Drew Rasmussen will take the mound against Texas rookie RHP Glenn Otto. First pitch inside of Globe Life Field is set for 8:05 pm.