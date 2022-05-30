Tampa Bay Rays News & Links: Slapgate

The Rays put together a decent 4-2 week, getting a mini-sweep of the Marlins and a split in a four game series with the Yankees. They now sit at 28-19, 4.5 games behind the Yankees. They kick off a four game Texas road trip today against the Ranger before coming home to host the White Sox for a three game set.

Our own Brian Menéndez at BPro on Sugar Shane.

Today for @baseballpro I wrote about Shane McClanahan and how he is one of the most neutral pitchers in baseball when it comes to Horizontal Approach Angle, and how he uses it to his advantage with his unique release point relative to his fastball shape. https://t.co/3O5ofiOmPY — Brian Menéndez (@briantalksbsb) May 24, 2022

Topper on swing changes from KK and Brett Phillips.

Kevin Kiermaier asked Rays coaches to simplify his swing. Brett Phillips sought high-tech help from the team's biomechanist. Both started hitting better. #Rays #RaysUp https://t.co/Hvp44t8Siw — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) May 24, 2022

Has Yankees beat writer Lindsey Adler been converted by the Trop?

It’s like I’ve always said: The Trop has immaculate aesthetics. pic.twitter.com/ClrbOeNMFE — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) May 28, 2022

Maybe!

Thinking about which catwalk ring was be the wildest to watch a game from. Probably the outer ring because you could maximize your angles. Innermost ring would be cool because you’d get an aerial of the mound. pic.twitter.com/jIn6T05sxd — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) May 29, 2022

Todd Kalas with a CSW shoutout.

Big thanks to @RealToddKalas and the Astros broadcast for shouting out CSW! pic.twitter.com/eIWg09MTCh — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) May 29, 2022

A scary incident with Kurt Suzuki.

Kurt Suzuki left the game after taking a warm up pitch off his neck/head area. Angels staff and players went to carry him into the clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/UdgMffFaED — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 29, 2022

He seems to be fine now.

Angels' Kurt Suzuki feeling better after taking ball to neck in 'weird moment' https://t.co/LkmGPP12Q4 — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) May 29, 2022

Tricia Whitaker on Jean Ramirez, suicide, and difficult conversations.

1/6 Talking about these things is not comfortable. In fact, it is heartbreaking. But as Jean Ramirez’s parents have taught us, we must have this conversation.



Tonight after the Rays game, we honor @raysbaseball late bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez who died by suicide this offseason pic.twitter.com/IyYqDhjCxs — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) May 24, 2022

Not only is KK sneaky, he’s also teaching the next generation to be sneaky.

The puzzle of Stanton.

Giancarlo Stanton Gets Pitched Weirdly https://t.co/eZyGrPyWPy — FanGraphs Baseball (@fangraphs) May 24, 2022

Topper on Brooks Raley, who grew up Uvalde, Texas, site of last week’s elementary school massacre.

The Rays reliever grew up in Uvalde, Texas, and attended Robb Elementary, where the shootings occurred. #Rays #Uvalde #RobbElementary https://t.co/mJpN8jEX9B — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) May 25, 2022

In protest of the nation’s response to gun violence, Gabe Kapler will no longer be joining the rest of the Giants for the national anthem. He wrote about his feelings on his website.

We’re not the land of the free nor the home of the brave right now. https://t.co/XilHsz4s0W — gabe kapler (@gabekapler) May 27, 2022

Locked on Rays interviewed Rays prospect Grant Witherspoon.

This is fun.

Wherein I try to prove that not all chase swings are bad, not all in-zone takes are good, wax lyrical about Tim Anderson as an example, and attempt to quantify a hitter’s eye by adding some count+swing context to their decisions at the plate:https://t.co/Wmi1UJEyid — Robert Orr (@NotTheBobbyOrr) May 26, 2022

Speaking of fun, Emma Baccellieri on Brett Phillips.

Brett Phillips profile? Brett Phillips profile! Spent a little time with the guy who wants to remind you that baseball is fun: https://t.co/k9scfLhmjz — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) May 26, 2022

Phillies gonna Philly, Part 69

The Phillies somehow recorded zero outs on this play.



Mets 1, Phillies 0, bottom one. pic.twitter.com/8WmvHTr7S9 — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 29, 2022

Rick Nafe, a long time Tampa Bay sports executive, passed at the age of 70.

#TeamTampaBay lost a legend this morning with the passing of our friend Rick Nafe. He was instrumental in so much of what has happened here in the local sports scene. Also made a tremendous impact nationally with his work. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/SlBLQg53tm pic.twitter.com/MtEuoHxTA0 — Rob Higgins (@RHiggins_TBSC) May 27, 2022

Bizarre incident at the Reds - Giants game on Friday. An altercation between Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson caused a pregame bench clearing non-brawl. It was later learned that the incident was Pham slapping Pederson.

Here’s a video of Tommy Pham slapping Joc Pederson pic.twitter.com/FUPlYTmUPI — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 28, 2022

Pederson gave a very detailed explanation of what happened. Spoiler alert: it was over fantasy football.

Joc shares details of what happened in his fantasy football league that started his altercation with Tommy Pham today pic.twitter.com/d9NBTwPVoG — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 28, 2022

Pederson later brought the receipts, including the gif that pissed off Pham.

Joc showed up with receipts of the fantasy football group chat with Tommy Pham, which included a GIF making fun of the Padres last season pic.twitter.com/rCYbFRdwA8 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 29, 2022

This is the gif.

Pham was suspended for three games, which he did not appeal.

Tommy Pham told reporters today that he has been suspended three games. During batting practice Friday, Pham slapped Joc Pederson regarding a disagreement over fantasy football rules. “I slapped Joc,” he told reporters. “He said some s—- I don’t condone. I had to address it.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 28, 2022

Okay, we really need a palate cleanser after all that. How about this: Squirrel delay!

SQUIRREL DELAY pic.twitter.com/1P3Ru5xeGW — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 29, 2022

Somebody is gonna need a tetanus shot after that. Go Rays!