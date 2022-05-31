Rays prospects and minor leagues: Edwards returns to action

Stats and standings this week don’t include the off-schedule Monday games for Durham and Montgomery. They’ll be included next week.

Triple-A Durham Bulls (25-23, T-3rd out of 10)

Edwards makes Durham debut in win

Baz, bullpen shut out Charlotte

Herget, home-run barrage lead Durham

McGee, home-run barrage lead Durham

Home-run barrage sinks Durham

Fleming, Bulls beat Knights

Josh Lowe: 4-for-12, 1 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 3 K (.849)

Xavier Edwards: 4-for-15, 2 R, 1 2B, 2 BB, 3 K, 1-for-2 SB (.686)

Jonathan Aranda: 6-for-16, 3 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 3 BB, 4 K, 1-for-1 SB (.911)

Rene Pinto: 8-for-18, 3 R, 3 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 3 K (.891)

Ford Proctor: 3-for-17, 2 R, 1 2B, 3 BB, 5 K (.640)

Alexander Ovalles: 2-for-9, 1 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 3 K (.452)

Shane Baz: 2 1⁄ 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K

Tommy Romero: 2 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (5.12)

Calvin Faucher: 2 2⁄ 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 5 K (4.64)

Easton McGee: 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K (5.79)

Double-A Montgomery Biscuits (15-23, 4th out of 4)

Biscuits fall in return to action

Hulsizer’s pair of homers not enough

Montgomery’s rally falls short in 11-inning loss

Biscuits come up short in slugfest

Curtis Mead: 3-for-11, 1 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 3 K, 1-for-1 SB (.897)

Austin Shenton: 2-for-12, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 4 K (.746)

Kameron Misner: 2-for-12, 3 R, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 8 K (.863)

Taj Bradley: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K (2.31)

Jose Lopez: 3 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (5.60)

Jayden Murray: 2 2⁄ 3 IP, 4 H, 5 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 0 K (3.78)

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods (27-17, 1st out of 7)

Bowling Green’s comeback falls short in slugfest

Workman, Stinson shut out Cyclones to split doubleheader

Hot Rods top Cyclones

Bowling Green allows a few too many runs

Montgomery, Hot Rods hold off Cyclones

Bowling Green wins series

Osleivis Basabe: 6-for-20, 5 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 3 K, 1-for-1 SB (.852)

Heriberto Hernandez: 1-for-18, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 9 K (.761)

Kyle Manzardo: 8-for-17, 8 R, 1 3B, 4 HR, 7 RBI, 3 BB, 1 K (1.107)

Mason Montgomery: 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K (1.89)

Patrick Wicklander: 4 IP, 9 H, 7 R (6 ER), 2 BB, 5 K (8.00)

Logan Workman: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K (1.23)

Low-A Charleston RiverDogs (31-14, 2nd out of 6)

RiverDogs hold off Shorebirds

Jimenez strikes out 8 in win

Barragan homers in Charleston debut

Vernon strikes out 11 in another strong performance

RiverDogs’ 8-run inning keys win

Charleston unable to complete sweep

Carson Williams: 5-for-22, 4 R, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 10 K, 3-for-3 SB (.973)

Willy Vasquez: 6-for-21, 6 R, 1 3B, 1 BB, 7 K (.543)

Luis Leon: 4-for-12, 4 R, 1 3B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 4 BB, 1 K (.746)

Abiezel Ramirez: 4-for-10, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 3 RBI, 5 BB, 3 K, 2-for-2 SB (.837)

Sandy Gaston: 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 5 K (8.57)

Christian Fernandez: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K (2.39)

Austin Vernon: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 K (1.34)

Stats are from Baseball Reference.

This week’s games

Durham

Wednesday, June 1 vs. Nashville 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, June 2 vs. Nashville 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, June 3 vs. Nashville 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, June 4 vs. Nashville 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, June 5 vs. Nashville 5:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Montgomery

Wednesday, June 1 @ Mississippi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, June 2 @ Mississippi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, June 3 @ Mississippi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, June 4 @ Mississippi 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, June 5 @ Mississippi 3:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Bowling Green

Tuesday, May 31 @ Rome 7 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, June 1 @ Rome 7 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, June 2 @ Rome 7 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, June 3 @ Rome 7 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, June 4 @ Rome 6 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, June 5 @ Rome 2 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Charleston

Tuesday, May 31 @ Down East 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 1 @ Down East 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 2 @ Down East 7 p.m. ET

Friday, June 3 @ Down East 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 4 @ Down East 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 5 @ Down East 1 p.m. ET

Scouting the opposition

Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee)

32-15 (1st out of 10)

Offense: 248 R (7th out of 20) .768 OPS (4th out of 20)

Pitching: 3.09 ERA (1st out of 20) 1.23 WHIP (1st out of 20)

Top-30 prospects: SS Brice Turang (1), LHP Ethan Small (9), C Mario Feliciano (20), RHP Alec Bettinger (30)

Mississippi Braves

23-22 (T-1st out of 4)

Offense: 239 R (3rd out of 8) .748 OPS (6th out of 8)

Pitching: 4.30 ERA (3rd out of 8) 1.36 WHIP (3rd out of 8)

Top-30 prospects: OF Jesse Franklin (7), LHP Jared Shuster (9), RHP Freddy Tarnok (10), RHP Darius Vines (13), RHP Indigo Diaz (22), RHP Alan Rangel (25), 2B Luke Waddell (29)

Rome Braves

26-19 (3rd out of 6)

Offense: 239 R (4th out of 12) .751 OPS (7th out of 12)

Pitching: 4.05 ERA (5th out of 12) 1.31 WHIP (3rd out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: SS Vaughn Grissom (8), 3B Justyn-Henry Malloy (30)

Down East Wood Ducks (Texas)

21-24 (5th out of 6)

Offense: 197 R (10th out of 12) .659 OPS (10th out of 12)

Pitching: 3.91 ERA (4th out of 12) 1.32 WHIP (5th out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: LHP Mitch Bratt (19), LHP Larson Kindreich (20), SS Maximo Acosta (23), RHP Winston Santos (25), SS Cam Cauley (26)