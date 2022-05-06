Rays: 4, Mariners, 3 - Mike Zunino is Good

After a sweep in Oakland, Rays look to keep the momentum going vs the Seattle Mariners
#FloridaMan: Far From Home pic.twitter.com/70FpHbpKT6— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 6, 2022
Updated lineup ⬇️— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 5, 2022
2B Toro
1B France
SS Crawford
3B Suárez
CF Rodríguez
LF Winker
C Torrens
RF Moore
DH Frazier
A chilly 52 degrees at 1st pitch for #Rays and #Mariners— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) May 6, 2022
Shane McClanahan was dealing.
Shane McClanahan. Shoving. pic.twitter.com/wObqQZ80Nn— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 6, 2022
Shane McClanahan has been lights out. pic.twitter.com/Wk4XkvAdUA— MLB Stats (@MLBStats) May 6, 2022
Harold Ramirez had the Rays’ first hit of the night, and a stolen base in the 2nd inning.
If you hard Harold Ramirez stealing a base for #Rays this season before Kevin Kiermaier, you win— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) May 6, 2022
Harold would give the Rays their first RBI as well in the 4th inning scoring Manuel Margot from 2nd base.
Two batters later, Mike Zunino made himself at home and launched a 3-Run homer to give the Rays a 4-0 lead.
#FloridaMan makes himself at home pic.twitter.com/xHaNbA4oOw— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 6, 2022
Shane McClanahan’s first hit of the game was also the first run for Seattle as Jesse Winkler hit a HR to make it a 4-1 game.
Watch it fly, Wink! pic.twitter.com/6r73BaqlMR— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 6, 2022
Shane was able to sit the next three batters down to keep the score at 4-1.
In the bottom of the 6th, Shane ran into a bit of trouble, as in infield hit and another single put two runners on with one out, and that would be the end of the night for Shane’s night, and Jason Adam on.
Lucky Hit: Ty France (1) [SEA] off Shane McClanahan [TB]: 69.8 mph, -42 degrees (Single)— MLBExitVelocity (@MLBExitVelocity) May 6, 2022
5/5 vs SEA:— ⁵ (@WanderToHOF) May 6, 2022
5.1 IP
5 K
2 BB
3 H
2 ER
3.38 ERA
4.78 FIP
2.83 xFIP
2.84 SIERA
21 Whiff%
33 CSW%pic.twitter.com/lblhXkIIvf
A deflection off of Adam’s glove gives the Ms another run.
At the end of 6 innings, the Rays still lead 4-2.
Poche took over for Adam in the 7th inning, and delivered a good pitch to Adam Fraizer, but Fraizer popped it over the right field fence for the second Seattle HR of the game.
Rays wouldn’t score any more runs, so they would have to win this game with a 4-3 lead.
And that is excatly what happened as Brooks Raley came on to shut the door.
Tampa Bay holds on for a 4-3 win over Seattle. Now a season best six games over .500 on the year at 16-10. Now a game up in the loss column over Toronto and 2 1/2 games behind idle NY. #Rays #Mariners— Steve Carney (@stevecarney) May 6, 2022
Next game is tomorrow at 9:40 PM. Josh Fleming takes the mound for the Rays against reigning AL Pitcher of the Month Logan Gilbert.
