Rays: 4, Mariners, 3 - Mike Zunino is Good

After a sweep in Oakland, Rays look to keep the momentum going vs the Seattle Mariners

Updated lineup ⬇️



2B Toro

1B France

SS Crawford

3B Suárez

CF Rodríguez

LF Winker

C Torrens

RF Moore

DH Frazier — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 5, 2022

A chilly 52 degrees at 1st pitch for #Rays and #Mariners — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) May 6, 2022

Shane McClanahan was dealing.

Shane McClanahan has been lights out. pic.twitter.com/Wk4XkvAdUA — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) May 6, 2022

Harold Ramirez had the Rays’ first hit of the night, and a stolen base in the 2nd inning.

If you hard Harold Ramirez stealing a base for #Rays this season before Kevin Kiermaier, you win — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) May 6, 2022

Harold would give the Rays their first RBI as well in the 4th inning scoring Manuel Margot from 2nd base.

Two batters later, Mike Zunino made himself at home and launched a 3-Run homer to give the Rays a 4-0 lead.

Shane McClanahan’s first hit of the game was also the first run for Seattle as Jesse Winkler hit a HR to make it a 4-1 game.

Shane was able to sit the next three batters down to keep the score at 4-1.

In the bottom of the 6th, Shane ran into a bit of trouble, as in infield hit and another single put two runners on with one out, and that would be the end of the night for Shane’s night, and Jason Adam on.

Lucky Hit: Ty France (1) [SEA] off Shane McClanahan [TB]: 69.8 mph, -42 degrees (Single) — MLBExitVelocity (@MLBExitVelocity) May 6, 2022

5/5 vs SEA:



5.1 IP

5 K

2 BB

3 H

2 ER



3.38 ERA

4.78 FIP

2.83 xFIP

2.84 SIERA

21 Whiff%

33 CSW%pic.twitter.com/lblhXkIIvf — ⁵ (@WanderToHOF) May 6, 2022

A deflection off of Adam’s glove gives the Ms another run.

At the end of 6 innings, the Rays still lead 4-2.

Poche took over for Adam in the 7th inning, and delivered a good pitch to Adam Fraizer, but Fraizer popped it over the right field fence for the second Seattle HR of the game.

Rays wouldn’t score any more runs, so they would have to win this game with a 4-3 lead.

And that is excatly what happened as Brooks Raley came on to shut the door.

Tampa Bay holds on for a 4-3 win over Seattle. Now a season best six games over .500 on the year at 16-10. Now a game up in the loss column over Toronto and 2 1/2 games behind idle NY. #Rays #Mariners — Steve Carney (@stevecarney) May 6, 2022

Next game is tomorrow at 9:40 PM. Josh Fleming takes the mound for the Rays against reigning AL Pitcher of the Month Logan Gilbert.