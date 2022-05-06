 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rays: 4, Mariners, 3 - Mike Zunino is Good

Florida Man Strikes Again!

By Jared Ward
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

After a sweep in Oakland, Rays look to keep the momentum going vs the Seattle Mariners

Shane McClanahan was dealing.

Harold Ramirez had the Rays’ first hit of the night, and a stolen base in the 2nd inning.

Harold would give the Rays their first RBI as well in the 4th inning scoring Manuel Margot from 2nd base.

Two batters later, Mike Zunino made himself at home and launched a 3-Run homer to give the Rays a 4-0 lead.

Shane McClanahan’s first hit of the game was also the first run for Seattle as Jesse Winkler hit a HR to make it a 4-1 game.

Shane was able to sit the next three batters down to keep the score at 4-1.

In the bottom of the 6th, Shane ran into a bit of trouble, as in infield hit and another single put two runners on with one out, and that would be the end of the night for Shane’s night, and Jason Adam on.

A deflection off of Adam’s glove gives the Ms another run.

At the end of 6 innings, the Rays still lead 4-2.

Poche took over for Adam in the 7th inning, and delivered a good pitch to Adam Fraizer, but Fraizer popped it over the right field fence for the second Seattle HR of the game.

Rays wouldn’t score any more runs, so they would have to win this game with a 4-3 lead.

And that is excatly what happened as Brooks Raley came on to shut the door.

Next game is tomorrow at 9:40 PM. Josh Fleming takes the mound for the Rays against reigning AL Pitcher of the Month Logan Gilbert.

