Rays 8, Mariners 2: Extremely Lowe’d and Not All That Close

With five wins on this West Coast trip already in the bag, the Rays hoped to shore up a series win against the Mariners. To do so, they sent Washington native Drew Rasmussen to the hill to square off against Marco Gonzales.

First pitch is a half hour earlier tonight. Stay up with us, won’t you? pic.twitter.com/xicozYCsoL — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 8, 2022

Saturday Night Lineup pic.twitter.com/9e9MAN4Z38 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 7, 2022

Both teams got the no hitters out of the way early. Wander singled and was stranded in the top of the first. In the bottom of the frame, Frazier singled, moved to second on a groundout, but was caught stealing third on a strong Zunino throw.

A couple singles in the Rays half of the third set the table for Harold Ramírez, who lifted one deep to right center. Rodriguez ran it down, but with Diaz tagging, the relayed throw skipped past Suárez, allowing Yandy to score.

Rasmussen list the plot with one out in the bottom of the third, loading the bases on a single and a couple walks. But after a Kyle Snyder visit, Rasmussen got ahead of France before coaxing a pop out to shallow left. He closed out the inning by combining with Díaz on a gorgeously ugly play.

It wasn't pretty, but it got us out of the inning pic.twitter.com/LwVRiz8nuJ — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 8, 2022

Brandon Lowe led of the fourth by hitting an 0-1 fastball out to right center.

Just a deep fly out to a guy in a Mariner's jersey.



Good thing he's sitting in the front row pic.twitter.com/j53iFxTuDe — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 8, 2022

2-0 Rays!

The Rays threatened again in the fifth. Kiermaier lead off with a double. Then with one out, KK swiped third on a delayed steal. But Franco and Ramírez were not able to drive him in.

After Rodriguez tripled to start the bottom of the fifth, the Rays played an interesting defense, with Paredes playing close to the third base bag, essentially holding the runner on and limiting Rodriguez’s lead. It worked for out one as Kelenic chopped to second. Rasmussen then struck out Raleigh, and things looked promising. But then Frazier singled just past the glove of Lowe, making it a 2-1 game. France followed with a single just under Franco’s glove, but Rasmussen ca my e back to strike out Moore to get out of the jam.

The Rays answered quickly in the top of the sixth when Brandon Lowe crushed a first pitch fastball into the seats in right.

Brandon Lowe is heating up pic.twitter.com/rdyhtLfUAh — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 8, 2022

3-1 Rays!

Rasmussen was finished after a strong five innings. 5 hits, 1 earned run, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks.

Colin Poche worked a clean sixth, striking out one.

Brooks Raley worked a clean seventh, striking out two and getting help from an over-the-shoulder catch from Yandy Díaz.

Old friend Diego Castillo took over for the M’s in the eighth, and he was greeted with two quick singles from Franco and Ramírez. Both runners moved up on a wild pitch. Arozarena then chopped to short. Franco was running on the contact play, and his headfirst slide narrowly avoided the tag from Raleigh.

4-1 Rays!

Lowe then drew a walk, setting things up for Margot. It didn’t take long, as Margot turned on a first pitch middle-middle sinker and deposited it over the wall in left.

Don't wait for another pitch when you're feeling grand pic.twitter.com/2ReENFqg37 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 8, 2022

8-1 Rays!

Ralph Garza Jr. worked a clean and quiet eighth (8 pitches) and was on his way to a clean and quick ninth when Toro hit a two out 2-0 fastball out to right. 8-2 Rays. But that would be it.

Rays win!

Tomorrow we wrap up this four game set with a 4 PM Mother’s Day special. Go mom, and go Rays!