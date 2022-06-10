FanPost Friday: What are your favorite baseball things?

I feel like there are two different ways to watch a baseball game. You can watch it at home, where the variety of camera angles and running commentary help keep you focused on the game (or keep you tuned into the game even if your attention drops to your phone). You rarely miss a play, and it’s easy to know what’s going on at any given time.

Then there’s the entirely different experience of going to a ballpark. The game itself is sometimes a little harder to follow, those long fly balls feel much more likely to leave the yard at any time — as demonstrated by the shrieks and gasps around you — and there are a lot more things to distract you. There are vendors hawking beer and food, there is the ongoing array of stadium music, and the ever-changing scoreboard. The players are teeny-tiny compared to how we view them on TV, and it’s a lot easier to get swept away in the stadium experience than when you’re sitting at home surrounded by familiar sounds and smells.

Everyone is going to experience that second kind of baseball a little differently, so that’s the theme of today’s FanPost prompt: what are your top five favorite things about watching live baseball, and why? Is it the food, the ambiance, the mascot races at various stadiums, or being able to walk around and see all the little bits of history hidden in a stadium. Give up your top five things that you love the most, and they don’t need to be Rays-specific if you have things you get excited for at every new stadium you visit.

Head over to the FanPost section, select New FanPost on the left, and then tell us your personal ballpark must-see/must-do list.