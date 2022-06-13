Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Banged up Rays head to New York

It was a better week for the Rays than you probably remember. After sweeping the Cards at the Trop, they took one of three from the Twins in Minnesota, giving them a 4-2 week. Unfortunately, the Yankees continued their winning ways, and the Blue Jays kept pace, leaving the Rays still in third place in the AL East, nine games behind New York and half a game behind Toronto. The Rays are off today before kicking off a big three game set in New York against the Yankees on Tuesday, before they head to Baltimore for three games against the Orioles.

Before we leave Minnesota behind, let’s take one more look at Randy Arozarena, the Rays version of Mr. Fantastic.

No one has more wild plays at the plate than Randy Arozarena pic.twitter.com/aDcKrzqhDc — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 12, 2022

Over the weekend, Kevin Kiermaier tied BJ Upton for the most outfield assists in team history.

Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier got his 52nd career outfield assist on Saturday, tying BJ Upton’s franchise record.https://t.co/jpnAOlqDtw — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) June 12, 2022

If it seems like the Rays have lost a lot of days to the IL, that’s because they have. Through Thursday, their 716 days was most in the AL and third overall. And that was before Zunino hit the IL over the weekend.

Plus #Rays rumblings on Freed, Destrade, streaming service, Franco-Pujols, a cool video, more https://t.co/QRV9prMtmS — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) June 12, 2022

If you watch the games, it shouldn’t surprise you the four Rays are on the underachiever list.

Up on @FanGraphs, some two-month hitter leaderboards for ZiPS' zStats.https://t.co/sydZv9ekdu — Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) June 9, 2022

Joe Maddon was fired by the Angels. Which means he wasted a Mohawk.

Here's the video from Tim Kurkjian's report about Maddon getting a mohawk https://t.co/3hDDDnYDYa pic.twitter.com/9XdNgeYojY — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 12, 2022

Some Carlos Peña to brighten your Monday morning.

Trouble in the Marlins clubhouse between Jazz Chisholm and Donnie Baseball.

Jazz Chisholm was the "subject for criticism" in this team meeting and is being compared to Dennis Rodman, @JonHeyman reports.https://t.co/huDw00ECcq https://t.co/wfFpDP0NPz — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 10, 2022

Tony LaRussa intentionally walked Trea Turner on a 1-2 to get to Max Muncy.

"When was the last time you saw somebody intentionally walked on 1-2?"



"Doesn't happen often."



*Boom* pic.twitter.com/LNR52guBkG — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 9, 2022

“And I took that personally.” - Max Muncy, probably

The weirdest part of the post game presser wasn’t when TLR was dismissive of any questions to his strategy. No, the weirdest part was how it sounded like he thought the count carried over to the next hitter.

“I mean is that really a question?”



Tony La Russa suggests that it was obviously a good decision to intentionally walk Trea Turner with two strikes to get to Max Muncy, who hit a home run pic.twitter.com/8WYlwJTCm0 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 9, 2022

Lots of people did the math for Tony, but we’ll just go with Ben Clemens.

Tony La Russa Is at It Again https://t.co/MxkjS9kYmq — FanGraphs Baseball (@fangraphs) June 10, 2022

More on Angel Hernandez’s discrimination case against MLB.

Umpire Angel Hernandez alleged in a legal filing that MLB manipulated its internal umpiring metrics to disadvantage minorities, thereby excluding them from becoming crew chiefs.@dankaplan with more: https://t.co/TrxdQ94ToY pic.twitter.com/jGjgSt35FF — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 9, 2022

More lawsuits, this time in Baltimore.

BREAKING: Explosive lawsuit shows Angelos sons are feuding over future of Orioles, family fortune, w @Tim_Prudente https://t.co/f32Iy3DI5A — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) June 9, 2022

This is an interesting piece from Tom Tango.

Blog Post: Is it possible for a batter to prefer batting in an 0-1 count instead of 0-0? https://t.co/yrv5mCIAh4 — Tangotiger (@tangotiger) June 12, 2022

Players sound off on the shift.

I spoke with Votto, Gallo, Rizzo, Boone, Epstein and others for this story on the shift. Link here: https://t.co/OoznzAkaGK



Joey Votto: "I've heard this countless times, especially from talking heads. Uncle with the 'Why don't you learn how to hit the ball the other way?'" — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) June 7, 2022

A rough night for the Cincinnati grounds crew.

Shortened Spring Training didn’t just impact pitchers pic.twitter.com/wIXKt13tYk — Molls (@mollyburkhardt) June 7, 2022

In other rain news:

Former teammates Joe Musgrove and Chad Kuhl played tic tac toe on the mound.

Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove and Rockies pitcher Chad Kuhl played a game of tic-tac-toe on the mound during Friday’s game



@MLB pic.twitter.com/XbIp8HN2DR — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 11, 2022

There is “position player pitching,” and then there’s … this:

This 35.1 MPH Frank Schwindel pitch is the slowest (known/measured) MLB pitch to ever get hit for a home run! pic.twitter.com/oSO3sLnUyo — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) June 12, 2022

Palate cleanser: I never cared very much for John Cena the wrestler. But John Cena the human being? They don’t get much better.