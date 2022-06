Rays prospects and minor leagues: Colmenarez makes U.S. debut

Baseball Reference didn’t have FCL stats yet, but since the league has only been in action for one week, it wasn’t hard to find them elsewhere. Hopefully Baseball Reference is caught up next week.

Triple-A Durham Bulls (31-29, 5th out of 10)

Durham can’t hang on against Memphis

Bulls beat by Liberatore, Redbirds

Edwards, Durham prevail in slugfest

Fleming, Guerra shut out Memphis

Bulls fall to Redbirds

Durham drops finale

Josh Lowe: 8-for-21, 5 R, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 6 BB, 2 K, 2-for-2 SB (.874)

Xavier Edwards: 8-for-19, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 1 BB, 3 K (.933)

Jonathan Aranda: 8-for-24, 6 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 6 K (.925)

Rene Pinto: 2-for-7, 2 R, 1 3B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 1 K (.857)

Ford Proctor: 6-for-19, 2 R, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 5 K (.610)

Tommy Romero: 4 2⁄ 3 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K (5.63)

Josh Fleming: 8 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K (0.98)

Kevin Herget: 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 4 K (1.38)

Double-A Montgomery Biscuits (23-27, 3rd out of 4)

Bradley strikes out 7 more in win

Doxakis, Hulsizer leads Montgomery to win

Mead homer not enough

Murray, bullpen shut out Chattanooga

Biscuits’ rally falls short

Montgomery drops finale, splits series

Curtis Mead: 7-for-22, 4 R, 2 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 7 K (.884)

Austin Shenton: 8-for-25, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 5 K (.727)

Kameron Misner: 2-for-18, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 7 K, 0-for-1 SB (.754)

Taj Bradley: 8 1⁄ 3 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 11 K (2.19)

Jose Lopez: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K (4.57)

Jayden Murray: 5 2⁄ 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K (3.45)

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods (34-22, 1st out of 7)

Bowling Green tops Hickory with homers, pitching

Hot Rods can’t climb out of early hole

Bowling Green wastes strong Montgomery start

Manzardo homers again in win

Offense shut down by Crawdads

Bowling Green earns series split

Osleivis Basabe: 8-for-23, 5 R, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 3 BB, 5 K (.833)

Heriberto Hernandez: 3-for-17, 1 R, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 3 BB, 8 K (.781)

Alexander Ovalles: 3-for-13, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 7 K (.790)

Mason Montgomery: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (1.69)

Patrick Wicklander: 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 4 K (7.79)

Franklin Dacosta: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 5 K (4.70)

Low-A Charleston RiverDogs (40-17, T-1st out of 6)

Infield’s homers, Vernon’s pitching lead Charleston over Salem

Charleston holds off Salem rally

RiverDogs win another

Charleston wins in slugfest

Spikes homer starts go-ahead rally

Fernandez’s 4 no-hit innings key sweep

Carson Williams: 2-for-21, 4 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 10 K (.864)

Willy Vasquez: 6-for-19, 7 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 7 K, 2-for-2 SB (.582)

Mason Auer: 7-for-17, 7 R, 3 2B, 1 3B, 4 RBI, 5 BB, 5 K, 4-for-5 SB (.914)

Sandy Gaston: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 7 K (6.59)

Christian Fernandez: 8 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 12 K (2.29)

Austin Vernon: 9 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 14 K (1.58)

Florida Complex League Rays (4-2, T-4th out of 15)

Patino rehabs in FCL Rays’ season-opening rout

FCL Rays’ undefeated season ends

Bitsko makes pro debut

Piron’s 2 homers not enough

Patino, Caminero lead FCL Rays to win

Carlos Colmenarez: 4-for-14, 3 R, 2 3B, 6 RBI, 3 BB, 6 K, 2-for-2 SB (.960)

Jhon Diaz: 4-for-11, 3 R, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K, 1-for-3 SB (.916)

Jhonny Piron: 2-for-7, 5 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 4 BB, 2 K (1.688)

Luis Patino: 3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

Nick Bitsko: 1 2⁄ 3 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K (16.20)

Antonio Menendez: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K (0.00)

Stats are from Baseball Reference.

This week’s games

Durham

Tuesday, June 14 vs. Louisville 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, June 15 vs. Louisville 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, June 16 vs. Louisville 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, June 17 vs. Louisville 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, June 18 vs. Louisville 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, June 19 vs. Louisville 5:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Montgomery

Tuesday, June 14 @ Rocket City 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, June 15 @ Rocket City 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, June 16 @ Rocket City 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, June 17 @ Rocket City 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, June 18 @ Rocket City 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, June 19 @ Rocket City 3:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Bowling Green

Tuesday, June 14 vs. Winston-Salem 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, June 15 vs. Winston-Salem 1:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, June 16 vs. Winston-Salem 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, June 17 vs. Winston-Salem 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, June 18 vs. Winston-Salem 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, June 19 vs. Winston-Salem 2:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Charleston

Tuesday, June 14 @ Augusta 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, June 15 @ Augusta 12:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, June 16 @ Augusta 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, June 17 @ Augusta 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, June 18 @ Augusta 6:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, June 19 @ Augusta 1:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Florida Complex League Rays

Tuesday, June 14 vs. FCL Pirates 12 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 16 @ FCL Pirates 12 p.m. ET

Friday, June 17 vs. FCL Braves 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 18 @ FCL Braves 10 a.m. ET

Monday, June 20 vs. FCL Red Sox 12 p.m. ET

