Rays Your Voice: Pride Night, Andrew Kittredge TJS, and Shane Baz’s return with guest Danny Russell

At the end of the show, Danny addresses the decision made by a small number of Rays players to opt out of wearing Pride-themed uniforms. We discuss how that decision affected the usual celebratory nature of Pride Night at Tropicana Field, and the mistakes the organization made in handling the situation.

"We're still thinking about the victims and the families." - @RaysBaseball manager Kevin Cash talking about the six-year anniversary of the shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/ReamZh5EUc — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) June 12, 2022

Prior to that it’s all baseball.

We catch up on all the latest Rays news, including Shane Baz’s return to a big league mound, and Andrew Kittredge undergoing Tommy John Surgery. As we enter deeper into the dog days of summer, the pennant race starts to heat up and the Rays may need to look for some reinforcements. Then I share my concerns about prospects who were expected to play a bigger role this year but have started off incredibly slow at the plate.

