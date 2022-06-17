Rays: 0, Orioles: 1 - Another Day, Another Game with no offense

Rays would like to wash that getting swept by NYY feeling with a reset against the Baltimore Orioles.

Birthday boy Baz on the bump #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/xZS0rZ1VKq — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 17, 2022

(HBD Shane!)

Baz got into a bit of trouble in the bottom of the 1st inning with a double to Trey Mancini with only 1 out. But Santander struck out and Taylor Walls snagged a liner to end the inning.

As the theme is, the Rays had a couple of baserunners sprinkled through the first 6 innings, but couldn't capitalize and ran into outs on the basepaths with Randy Arozarena GIDP, Vidal Brujan getting thrown out trying to steal second, and even Ji-Man Choi getting thrown out at second base trying to stretch a single into a double.

He hit the floor. Next thing you know, Brujan was out. pic.twitter.com/ayiLv3iNgk — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 17, 2022

Shane Baz, on the other hand, was a welcomed sight, and didn't look like he missed a beat. 14 swings and misses and was able to mix in his pitches efficiently.

Baz went 6.0 IP, 2H, 0 R, 0 BB, and 7 Ks.

Unfortunately, having Someone like Shane Baz on your team means your relief pitchers have to be just as good. Especially with the game tied 0-0. And the Rays relief pitching corps, was not Shane Baz.

Calvin Faucher came on in relief of Baz and got the first batter out, but gave up a double to Ryan Mountcastle and a single to Adley Rutchsman to give the Orioles a 1-0 lead.

Brooks Raley put the fire out in relief of Faucher, ending the inning but the damage was already done.

The Rays looked like they had an answer in the top of the 8th inning, with Taylor Walls and Manuel Margot putting together back-to-back singles with only one out. But Vidal Brujan and Yandy Diaz struck out to end the theat, and really the game as the Rays went down swinging for all three outs in the 9th inning.

Rays lose their 4th game in a row, despite out hitting their opponents 25 to 17 during that stretch.

Rays look to snap the streak tomorrow with Jeffrey Springs. Gametime is at 4:05 PM