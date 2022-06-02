Rays: 3, Rangers: 1 - Pitching comes through again as Rays’ split series

Final game of a 4 game set with the Texas Rangers. Rays look to even up the series

We hope everyone enjoyed the last 13 hours or so. Back at it in about an hour pic.twitter.com/fmdN2ilvsO — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 2, 2022

Rays scored first (I know!) after Mejia doubled, moved to third, and was driven in by Vidal Brujan.

Rays next run came in the 3rd inning on a Yandy Diaz single to drive in Margot and give the Rays a 2-0 lead.

A couple of walks later and the Rays added another run with an RBI Walk by Issac Parades.

After 3 walks and 2 hits, Rays could only muster the 2 runs, but enough for a 3-0 lead.

Margot helped Corey Kluber and the Rays in the bottom of the 4th inning, gunning down Jonah Heim at second base to end the inning.

Next run didn’t come until the bottom of the 6th inning, this time for the Rangers, as Marcus Semien hit a solo HR to make the score 3-1

Corey Kluber didn’t let the HR shake him, and his night was done after 6 innings. Kluber’s final line: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, & 4 Ks.

Rays threatened again in the 8th inning after a Mike Zunino singled and Vidal Brujan walked to open the inning with two on and no outs, but the Rays couldn’t capitalize, and the score stays at 3-1.

Bottom of the 8th inning included a great defensive play by Brujan & Harold Ramirez

A dandy of a defensive play on both ends pic.twitter.com/4XKgrcdncz — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 2, 2022

Here is what Brujan had to say about it:

"I know I have the talent to make that play."@RaysBaseball infielder Vidal Brujan -- who was making his first career start at SS on Thursday -- just had to trust his abilities in the field. #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/d7tNYEWRAx — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) June 2, 2022

Rays go on to win 3-1, and split the series with Texas Rangers. Bullpen came in clutch and in 3.0 innings, only gave up 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB and 3 Ks.

A quality start went a long way toward ending the series with another win — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 2, 2022

They have won 4 out of their last 6 games, and head back to the Trop to welcome the Chicago White Sox, with Vince Velazquez going against Shane McClanahan. Gametime is 7:10 PM.