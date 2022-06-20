Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: No way but up?

The Rays slumped their way through a 1-5 week and a 2-7 road trip, dropping three to the Yankees and two of three to the Orioles. They are in third place in the AL East, 13 games behind New York, though they do still somehow hold the final wild card slot. They host the Yankees for a three game set starting this evening before welcoming the Pirates on Friday for three games.

The 13 man pitching staff limit goes into effect today. Though there are rumors Josh Lowe will be the position player call up for the Rays, we don’t have confirmation at this time.

MLB sent memo to GMs, asst. GMs and managers yesterday saying that as of Monday, the limitation on the number of pitchers on an active roster will be 13. Rule originally intended to begin in ‘20 finally will take effect. Earlier this season, MLB twice extended 14-pitcher limit. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 17, 2022

In sticky stuff news:

For the weekend crowd, on the MLB experiment with sticky stuff in the minors that went so poorly it was halted after just two weeks in the Southern League, and left pitchers in Double-A calling themselves "guinea pigs" https://t.co/J8hJoN2z60 — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) June 12, 2022

Well done by whoever hung this Pride flag by the Tampa Bay bullpen.

Cheers to the big ass pride flag in the Rays bullpen pic.twitter.com/UJoPX10Dzx — Pat O (@DrRockt0pus) June 19, 2022

Evan Drellich watched Rob Manfred’s press conference so you don’t have to.

Rob Manfred: "There’s a strong sense among ownership that an undertaking we’re referring to as ‘MLB Media’ should step into the digital space in particular to provide fans with greater and more flexible opportunities to watch games." pic.twitter.com/6bJbqOJ7fG — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) June 16, 2022

Topper on Manfred and the stadium saga.

More on MLB commissioner Manfred saying Tampa Bay area officials talking about a new #Rays stadium "need to get to it.''https://t.co/DfckPuAEGX — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) June 16, 2022

Drew Rasmussen joins Kailey Mizelle.

Zunino may be dealing with TOS.

#Rays hoping a Botox injection alleviates symptoms and allows Zunino to return to action. Also good news on Franco, bad on Lowe, status quo on Kiermaier. Also Baz set to face #Orioles on his birthday, Choi streak ends vs. #Yankees, more https://t.co/1jKFDKXUB9 — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) June 17, 2022

Tommy Pham on The Slap.

Tommy Pham opens up about Slap Heard 'Round Baseball as #Reds teammates laud his competitiveness and intensity on the field. https://t.co/N4nh6ARDUF — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 17, 2022

Former Rays farmhand and champion quarter tosser Josh Sale is trying to work his way back.

Hitters Hit



Some of @JoshSale7's hard hit balls so far in AAA



Through 8 games:

➡️Slashing: .375/.444/.813

➡️HR: 4

➡️OPS: 1.257

➡️wOBA: .509

➡️wRC+: 199

Small sample but just getting started pic.twitter.com/sa9GDtbaLZ — Andrew Aydt (@AndrewAydt) June 19, 2022

This is interesting!

Let's have a look at professional football US stadiums vs professional football Europe stadiums. In the US, we put these things in a sea of empty parking, in Europe, they're in neighborhoods



Houston Texans (left) vs Fulham FC London (right) pic.twitter.com/AI4zXFMRuT — Pushing The Needle (@pushtheneedle) January 11, 2021

This is a fun Father’s Day story.

Caught up with the father and son who snagged Juan Soto's home run ball and also what that moment meant for Soto. https://t.co/26Jbuavl9g — Jessica Camerato (@JessicaCamerato) June 19, 2022

The Brewers do Lorenzo Cain a solid before releasing him.

By waiting until Lorenzo Cain accumulated 10 years of MLB service time, he gets a fully vested pension, worth about $7,500 per month. A true class move by the @Brewers to make sure LoCain got his full benefit before letting him go. — Doug Russell (@DougRussell) June 18, 2022

Zip zap kazoo!

Well what a sweet little double play that was! pic.twitter.com/xOgXjNmlmo — MLB (@MLB) June 14, 2022

There was a day they let position players actually pitch, instead of...whatever this was.

This 35.1 MPH Frank Schwindel pitch is the slowest (known/measured) MLB pitch to ever get hit for a home run! pic.twitter.com/oSO3sLnUyo — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) June 12, 2022

Palate cleanser: It’s time for the Westminster Dog Show!

Sting like a bee!



Meet your 16" height class winner AND 2022 Masters Agility Champion, BEE, the Shetland Sheepdog alongside her handler Jennifer Crank! #WestminsterDogShow pic.twitter.com/GmIfDdhq0f — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) June 19, 2022

Go Rays! Go Bolts!