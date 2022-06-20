 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: No way but up?

Here’s hoping the scuffling Rays found the bottom

By John Ford
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Rays slumped their way through a 1-5 week and a 2-7 road trip, dropping three to the Yankees and two of three to the Orioles. They are in third place in the AL East, 13 games behind New York, though they do still somehow hold the final wild card slot. They host the Yankees for a three game set starting this evening before welcoming the Pirates on Friday for three games.

The 13 man pitching staff limit goes into effect today. Though there are rumors Josh Lowe will be the position player call up for the Rays, we don’t have confirmation at this time.

In sticky stuff news:

Well done by whoever hung this Pride flag by the Tampa Bay bullpen.

Evan Drellich watched Rob Manfred’s press conference so you don’t have to.

Topper on Manfred and the stadium saga.

Drew Rasmussen joins Kailey Mizelle.

Zunino may be dealing with TOS.

Tommy Pham on The Slap.

Former Rays farmhand and champion quarter tosser Josh Sale is trying to work his way back.

This is interesting!

This is a fun Father’s Day story.

The Brewers do Lorenzo Cain a solid before releasing him.

Zip zap kazoo!

There was a day they let position players actually pitch, instead of...whatever this was.

Palate cleanser: It’s time for the Westminster Dog Show!

Go Rays! Go Bolts!

