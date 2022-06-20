Rays Your Voice: Explaining Jeffrey Springs with Austin Reimann

Austin Reimann joins the show this week to talk about his recent article on Jeffrey Springs. We discuss how he is able to attack hitters and get outs the second and third time through the order. Springs has been a revelation, and Danny Russell and I marveled about his transformation into a starting pitcher on last week’s episode.

Last night, Jonathan Mayo reported that Josh Lowe will be returning to the big league roster as the Rays were forced to remove a pitcher from the roster this week. Austin and I debated who would be the one to get the call-up, and ironically we both agreed it wouldn’t be Josh Lowe this time around.

Those of you on Twitter wondering if Josh Lowe’s exclusion from the Durham lineup today meant he was headed back to the big leagues… You’re right. He’s expected to join the Rays tomorrow @RaysBaseball — Jonathan Mayo (@JonathanMayo) June 20, 2022

To wrap up the show, Austin ‘Rayses’ his voice about a “transitional year” for the team’s offense. While replacing Blake Snell and Charlie Morton with the likes of Shane McClanahan and Luis Patiño represented a transition for the pitching staff last year, this year we’re seeing more young position players added to the mix. Exit Austin Meadows and Joey Wendle, enter Josh Lowe, Taylor Walls, and Vidal Bruján. While each of these young prospects has struggled mightily this season, maybe this chance to cut their teeth is a necessary step in their development.

