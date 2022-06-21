Rays prospects and minor leagues: Franco begins rehab assignment

A number of players from the team’s 2021 class have gotten their pro careers off to good starts.

- Carson Williams (No. 28 overall) has a .899 OPS in his full-season debut with 50 games at shortstop

- Kyle Manzardo (No. 63) has a .988 OPS with a .298 ISO in 34 games with High-A Bowling Green

- Dru Baker (No. 130) quickly earned a promotion from Low-A Charleston and has a .895 OPS with 20 steals in 24 attempts across two levels

- Mason Auer (No. 161) has shown speed (23 steals in 26 attempts with nine triples) and power (25 extra-base hits) for Low-A Charleston

- Mason Montgomery (No. 191) and Patrick Wicklander (No. 251) both find themselves in - —-Baseball America’s top 30 for the organization due to their great work early in the season, and Logan Workman (No. 221) has pitched well too

- Austin Vernon (No. 311) has a 42.4% strikeout rate in Low-A

- Conor Dryer (No. 521) has a 0.82 ERA in 33 Low-A innings

- Sean Hunley (No. 581) has reached Double-A in his first full season and has 28 strikeouts and just three walks in 30 innings for Montgomery

Triple-A Durham Bulls (35-31, 5th out of 10)

Durham wins on Lowe’s walk-off single

Bulls fall in back-and-forth, 12-inning game

Patino takes rehab to AAA as Bulls bash 6 homers

Bullpen game shuts out Bats

Bulls edge Bats

Durham drops series finale

Josh Lowe: 6-for-16, 3 R, 4 2B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 2 BB, 6 K, 1-for-1 SB

Xavier Edwards: 6-for-17, 2 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 4 K

Jonathan Aranda: 5-for-27, 3 R, 1 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 2 BB, 7 K

Ford Proctor: 4-for-19, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 9 K

Miles Mastrobuoni: 7-for-21, 5 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 5 BB, 3 K, 3-for-3 SB

Luis Patino: 2 2⁄ 3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Javy Guerra: 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 5 K

Easton McGee: 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 7 K

Double-A Montgomery Biscuits (24-32, 3rd out of 4)

Montgomery drops opener

Biscuits shut out in rout

Montgomery crushes Rocket City

Biscuits shut out again

Montgomery wastes solid Bradley outing

Biscuits fall to Trash Panda’s late surge

Curtis Mead: 8-for-19, 4 R, 2 2B, 4 HR, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 5 K, 1-for-1 SB

Greg Jones: 4-for-10, 4 R, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 3 BB, 3 K

Austin Shenton: 5-for-22, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 3 BB, 8 K

Kameron Misner: 3-for-17, 2 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 6 BB, 7 K, 2-for-2 SB

Taj Bradley: 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 5 K

Jose Lopez: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Jayden Murray: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods (38-24, 1st out of 7)

Rough 4th inning sinks Bowling Green

Hot Rods erase early deficit

Infante’s solo homer not enough

Workman solid in Hot Rods win

Bowling Green crushes Winston-Salem

Hot Rods earn series win

Osleivis Basabe: 8-for-16, 5 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K

Heriberto Hernandez: 3-for-14, 2 R, 3 BB, 4 K, 0-for-1 SB

Alexander Ovalles: 2-for-13, 2 R, 2 2B, 2 BB, 5 K, 1-for-1 SB

Mason Montgomery: 3 2⁄ 3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Patrick Wicklander: 6 2⁄ 3 IP, 12 H, 11 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

Victor Munoz: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Low-A Charleston RiverDogs (43-20, 2nd out of 6)

Charleston drops opener

RiverDogs shut out

Charleston loses another to Augusta

Jimenez helps RiverDogs get back in win column

Schnell continues hot start in win

Charleston rallies to split series

Carson Williams: 11-for-26, 3 R, 3 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 5 K, 2-for-3 SB

Willy Vasquez: 2-for-17, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 4 BB, 4 K, 1-for-1 SB

Nick Schnell: 8-for-24, 5 R, 2 2B, 3 HR, 6 RBI, 2 BB, 8 K

Sandy Gaston: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K

Jack Snyder: 3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K

Auston Vernon: 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K

Florida Complex League Rays (7-3, 1st out of 15)

Piron homers again in big game for offense

FCL Rays take advantage of walks in win

Del Rosario grand slam keys late rally

FCL Rays win again

Franco begins rehab assignment

Wander Franco: 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 K

Carlos Colmenarez: 3-for-14, 6 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 6 K (.834)

Jhon Diaz: 5-for-18, 5 R, 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 4 K, 1-for-1 SB (.961)

David Hess: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K

Alexander Ayala: 4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (1.13)

Nick Bitsko: 1 2⁄ 3 IP, 1 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K (16.20)

Stats are from Baseball Reference.

This week’s games

Durham

Tuesday, June 21 @ Jacksonville 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, June 22 @ Jacksonville 12:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, June 23 @ Jacksonville 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, June 24 @ Jacksonville 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, June 25 @ Jacksonville 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, June 26 @ Jacksonville 3:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Montgomery

Tuesday, June 21 vs. Mississippi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, June 22 vs. Mississippi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, June 23 vs. Mississippi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, June 24 vs. Mississippi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, June 25 vs. Mississippi 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, June 26 vs. Mississippi 4:33 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Bowling Green

Tuesday, June 21 @ Greenville 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, June 22 @ Greenville 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, June 23 @ Greenville 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, June 24 @ Greenville 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, June 25 @ Greenville 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, June 26 @ Greenville 3:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Charleston

Tuesday, June 21 vs. Columbia 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, June 22 vs. Columbia 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, June 23 vs. Columbia 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, June 24 vs. Columbia 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, June 25 vs. Columbia 6:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, June 26 vs. Columbia 5:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Florida Complex League Rays

Tuesday, June 21 @ FCL Red Sox 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 23 @ FCL Orioles 12 p.m. ET

Friday, June 24 @ FCL Braves 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 25 vs. FCL Braves 10 a.m. ET

Monday, June 27 vs. FCL Orioles 12 p.m. ET

Scouting the opposition

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami)

36-30 (T-2nd out of 10)

Offense: 366 R (4th out of 20) .784 OPS (2nd out of 20)

Pitching: 4.63 ERA (12th out of 20) 1.36 WHIP (7th out of 20)

Top-30 prospects: RHP Max Meyer (2), OF Peyton Burdick (7), OF JJ Bleday (9), RHP Bryan Hoeing (21)

Mississippi Braves

27-36 (4th out of 4)

Offense: 288 R (6th out of 8) .706 OPS (8th out of 8)

Pitching: 4.56 ERA (4th out of 8) 1.39 WHIP (4th out of 8)

Top-30 prospects: OF Jesse Franklin (7), LHP Jared Shuster (9), RHP Freddy Tarnok (10), RHP Darius Vines (13), RHP Indigo Diaz (22), RHP Alan Rangel (25), 2B Luke Waddell (29)

Greenville Drive (Boston)

26-37 (5th out of 6)

Offense: 352 R (2nd out of 12) .774 OPS (1st out of 12)

Pitching: 5.72 ERA (11th out of 12) 1.56 WHIP (10th out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: 2B Nick Yorke (3), SS Tyler McDonough (16), IF Alex Binelas (17), OF Gilberto Jimenez (25)

Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City)

18-45 (6th out of 6)

Offense: 230 R (12th out of 12) .604 OPS (12th out of 12)

Pitching: 5.47 ERA (11th out of 12) 1.64 WHIP (12th out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: LHP Frank Mozzicato (7), RHP Ben Kudrna (8), C Carter Jensen (16), RHP Ben Hernandez (19), OF Erick Pena (27), RHP Shane Panzini (28), SS Daniel Vazquez (29)