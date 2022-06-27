 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Paredes coming out party

Paredes has a huge week, and Wander returns.

By John Ford
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Rays had a 4-2 week, losing two of three to the Yankees before sweeping the Pirates. They sit in third place in the AL East, 12.5 behind the Yankees, and in the second wild card slot, 1.5 behind the Red Sox. They are off today before hosting the Brewers for a quick two game set, they travel to Toronto for a four game series.

Wander returned to the lineup on Sunday.

Isaac Paredes had a HUGE week, posting a .579/.619/1.474 slash line, with five home runs — including a three homer game against the Yankees — and his first walk off. Is he the bat we’ve been waiting for?

Even with Paredes red hot bat and Wander’s return, the Rays maybe don’t win on Sunday without...um...the ol’ reach around? Come on, BA.

Also this happened:

Jonathan Aranda didn’t see much action in his first stint in the bigs getting into just two games and notching only three plate appearances. But he made the most of it, going two for three with an RBI and clutch pinch hit single during Saturday’s comeback. And his parents got to witness it all.

Ben Clemens on the Rays offensive depth.

The Bally Sports app now allows cord cutters to watch formerly blacked out games for the low low cost of $19.99 per month.

Um...

Former No. 1 pick Mark Appel is finally a big leaguer.

Doug Eddings has one of the worst games you’ll ever see in the Jay/White Sox tilt. The next day while exchanging lineup cards, Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez let Eddings know what the Jays thought of his “efforts.”. Martinez was ejected, and also received a five game suspension for making contact with an umpire.

There was a massive brawls between the Angels and Mariners on Sunday.

Abigail is either the luckiest or the unluckiest fan on the planet.

The full story on Jesse Winker, ejections, pizza, and autographs.

You know who didn’t brawl? The Padres and the Phillies. Because Blake Snell and Bryce Harper are class acts. Harper would hit the IL with a broken thumb. He is out indefinitely.

A good story on the oft-forgotten baseball pioneer, Bernice Gera.

Rays legend Kyle Farnsworth is body building now. Is it just me, or is his right arm considerably bigger than his left arm?

Brittney Griner is scheduled to appear in court today.

The Twins are losing pitching coach Wes Johnson ... to LSU?

The Lightning season may be over, but Jeff Vinik is still the best owner in Tampa Bay.

Palate cleanser! Some doggos.

Training is important!

You can do it!

Great job! Have a snack!

Go Rays!

