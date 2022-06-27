Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Paredes coming out party

The Rays had a 4-2 week, losing two of three to the Yankees before sweeping the Pirates. They sit in third place in the AL East, 12.5 behind the Yankees, and in the second wild card slot, 1.5 behind the Red Sox. They are off today before hosting the Brewers for a quick two game set, they travel to Toronto for a four game series.
Wander returned to the lineup on Sunday.
More on Franco’s return to #Rays https://t.co/09fEZ8oxoR— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) June 26, 2022
Isaac Paredes had a HUGE week, posting a .579/.619/1.474 slash line, with five home runs — including a three homer game against the Yankees — and his first walk off. Is he the bat we’ve been waiting for?
Things to know about #Rays Paredes: Raised in Mexico, acquired from Detroit for Meadows, previous teammates with Wander, a romantic at heart, a @JohnCena connection, much more#Tigers #Cubs— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) June 26, 2022
https://t.co/SiwVe2IdU3
Even with Paredes red hot bat and Wander’s return, the Rays maybe don’t win on Sunday without...um...the ol’ reach around? Come on, BA.
Phrasing. pic.twitter.com/bQEqk4nxGF— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 26, 2022
Also this happened:
Caption this. pic.twitter.com/90PZxqBwaD— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 26, 2022
Jonathan Aranda didn’t see much action in his first stint in the bigs getting into just two games and notching only three plate appearances. But he made the most of it, going two for three with an RBI and clutch pinch hit single during Saturday’s comeback. And his parents got to witness it all.
A Major League dream realized for @jarandav98 and his very proud parents pic.twitter.com/1bM79j4MMF— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 25, 2022
Ben Clemens on the Rays offensive depth.
Tampa Bay’s Offensive Depth Is Put to the Test https://t.co/racWT82jZr— FanGraphs Baseball (@fangraphs) June 22, 2022
The Bally Sports app now allows cord cutters to watch formerly blacked out games for the low low cost of $19.99 per month.
Um...
A Phillies fan has created an over-the-top shrine to baseball’s most unsung players. It's called the Relief Room, it's in his downstairs bathroom, and one reliever has already stopped by for beers. https://t.co/oBmGj6Ug8V— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 26, 2022
Former No. 1 pick Mark Appel is finally a big leaguer.
It's time.— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 25, 2022
Mark Appel is a Major Leaguer. pic.twitter.com/uEPbrvMNJB
Doug Eddings has one of the worst games you’ll ever see in the Jay/White Sox tilt. The next day while exchanging lineup cards, Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez let Eddings know what the Jays thought of his “efforts.”. Martinez was ejected, and also received a five game suspension for making contact with an umpire.
Guillermo Martínez was ejected during the lineup card exchange before today's game. #NextLevel | @BlueJays pic.twitter.com/MCnd6O8kzQ— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 22, 2022
There was a massive brawls between the Angels and Mariners on Sunday.
Terrible umpiring helped spark a massive bench-clearing brawl between the Angels and Mariners— For The Win (@ForTheWin) June 26, 2022
https://t.co/btMaicwKDE
Abigail is either the luckiest or the unluckiest fan on the planet.
Remember the young Reds fan who was upset after Joey Votto got ejected in San Diego last season?— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 26, 2022
This time she was in Anaheim to see former Red Jesse Winker play for the Mariners. He got ejected
(via @SuperBarry11) pic.twitter.com/GIQjScQjBI
The full story on Jesse Winker, ejections, pizza, and autographs.
"Abigail walked away with another signed baseball.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 27, 2022
Dill was the talk of Mariners Twitter.
Winker got a pizza.
And the delivery driver got the biggest tip of his life."
More on a wild Sunday in Anaheim.
@stephenjnesbitthttps://t.co/RuGvUM2YkV pic.twitter.com/xaIR4vyPji
You know who didn’t brawl? The Padres and the Phillies. Because Blake Snell and Bryce Harper are class acts. Harper would hit the IL with a broken thumb. He is out indefinitely.
Imagine being the greatest hitter in the sport and your season could potentially be over.— Phillies Muse (@Phillies_Muse) June 26, 2022
Harper makes sure to accept Snell's apology before even reaching the dugout
World class Bryce Harper pic.twitter.com/rfLuFveqmY
A good story on the oft-forgotten baseball pioneer, Bernice Gera.
On the 50th anniversary of the signing of Title IX, this is a story of the day after — June 24, 1972 — which is unknown to too many. One woman's yearslong battle for inclusion into America's game. Bernice Gera vs. her greatest love: baseball. https://t.co/MXLgXxP4FT— Chris Kamrani (@chriskamrani) June 23, 2022
Rays legend Kyle Farnsworth is body building now. Is it just me, or is his right arm considerably bigger than his left arm?
Very rare gym bathroom selfie. 4 days out to my first body building competition. Classic Physique. These past few days have been fun with no carbs! #classicphysique #bodybuilding #pitcherswholift #npc #southernnational #hardwork #tats #sheruclassic pic.twitter.com/TS1fcdzTC4— Kyle Farnsworth (@24_7Farnsworth) June 21, 2022
Brittney Griner is scheduled to appear in court today.
A preliminary hearing for WNBA star Brittney Griner will be held in Moscow on Monday morning, her lawyer confirmed to @ABC News. https://t.co/mmSqKJBwnq— ABC News (@ABC) June 26, 2022
The Twins are losing pitching coach Wes Johnson ... to LSU?
BREAKING: @LSUbaseball is hiring @Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson as its new pitching coach, sources tell @d1baseball. Johnson has spent the last four seasons with the #Twins and marks a blockbuster hire for Jay Johnson. #LSU https://t.co/iXDPdKS6pm pic.twitter.com/OVkWIrQgXS— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 26, 2022
The Lightning season may be over, but Jeff Vinik is still the best owner in Tampa Bay.
Vinik just gave every @TBLightning employee $5k to donate to a charity. $1.2 million total. What a blessing this man has been for Tampa.— Jeff Attinella (@Jeff_Attinella1) June 27, 2022
Palate cleanser! Some doggos.
Training is important!
Talented doggo... #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/xDimd0Etyu— Rock & Tattoo Lady... (@PenelopeRuzy) June 27, 2022
You can do it!
Say"Yes"if you are a bulldog lovers #dogsoftwitter #Bulldogs #bulldoglover #Cuteness pic.twitter.com/AnYT8t54sV— Bulldog Lover (@Bulldog_world45) June 25, 2022
Great job! Have a snack!
Look at this dog #dogsoftwitter #fridayfun #dogs #Ridley pic.twitter.com/8swyAZH4ZM— Mr. Ridley Oliver (@RidleyHowell) June 24, 2022
Go Rays!
