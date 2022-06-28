Rays prospects and minor leagues: Patino builds workload

A player who’s having a really interesting season is Alika Williams. Mostly billed as a contact hitter without a lot of power, he’s a .264 hitter in his pro career. This season, he has seven home runs (he had five in 129 games at Arizona State) and a .210 ISO. His strikeout rate has gone up a bit, but not by so much that it looks like he’s selling out to hit for more power. He’s 23, and it might be interesting to see how he fares in Double A.

Triple-A Durham Bulls (39-33, 4th out of 10)

Wander Franco: 5-for-12, 1 R, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 3 K, 0-for-1 SB

Xavier Edwards: 8-for-25, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 K, 0-for-1 SB (.871)

Ford Proctor: 3-for-15, 2 2B, 4 BB, 5 K (.611)

Luis Patino: 9 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 9 K

Tommy Romero: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K (5.10)

Ryan Yarbrough: 5 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K (4.74)

Double-A Montgomery Biscuits (0-0)

Curtis Mead: 7-for-23, 5 R, 3 2B, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 5 K, 2-for-2 SB (.942)

Greg Jones: 3-for-21, 2 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 10 K, 2-for-2 SB (.711)

Austin Shenton: 3-for-8, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 3 K (.753)

Kameron Misner: 4-for-22, 3 R, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 7 K (.726)

Taj Bradley: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K (1.82)

Jayden Murray: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K (2.93)

Sean Hunley: 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (1.59)

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods (2-1, clinched playoff berth)

Osleivis Basabe: 2-for-17, 2 R, 1 2B, 2 BB, 3 K, 1-for-1 SB (.833)

Heriberto Hernandez: 7-for-23, 5 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 5 BB, 8 K (.784)

Alexander Ovalles: 6-for-22, 3 R, 2 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 5 K (.801)

Mason Montgomery: 8 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 17 K (1.81)

Joe LaSorsa: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K (1.70)

Nathan Wiles: 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K (4.65)

Low-A Charleston RiverDogs (1-2, T-4th out of 6)

Carson Williams: 4-for-18, 3 R, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 4 BB, 7 K, 3-for-4 SB (.886)

Willy Vasquez: 3-for-20, 2 R, 1 BB, 6 K (.557)

Ryan Spikes: 8-for-20, 8 R, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 3 BB, 6 K, 1-for-2 SB (.982)

Sandy Gaston: 2 2⁄ 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K (5.50)

Antonio Menendez: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K (0.00)

Ben Peoples: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 8 K (3.46)

Florida Complex League Rays (10-6, 2nd out of 6)

Carlos Colmenarez: 0-for-4, 3 K (.741)

Estanli Castillo: 5-for-15, 4 R, 3 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K, 2-for-2 SB (.889)

Odalys Peguero: 3-for-13, 4 R, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 5 K, 2-for-2 SB (.769)

Nick Bitsko: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (10.13)

Manuel De La Rosa: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K (8.10)

Israel Mateo: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (3.86)

Stats are from Baseball Reference.

This week’s games

Durham

Tuesday, June 28 @ Charlotte 11:05 a.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, June 29 @ Charlotte 7:04 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, June 30 @ Charlotte 7:04 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, July 1 @ Charlotte 7:04 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, July 2 @ Charlotte 7:04 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, July 3 @ Charlotte 6:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Monday, July 4 vs. Memphis 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Montgomery

Tuesday, June 28 @ Pensacola 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, June 29 @ Pensacola 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, June 30 @ Pensacola 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, July 1 @ Pensacola 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, July 2 @ Pensacola 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, July 3 @ Pensacola 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Monday, July 4 vs. Biloxi 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Bowling Green

Tuesday, June 28 @ Asheville 6:35 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 29 @ Asheville 6:35 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 30 @ Asheville 6:35 p.m. ET

Friday, July 1 @ Asheville 6:35 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 2 @ Asheville 6:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 3 @ Asheville 6:05 p.m. ET

Monday, July 4 vs. Hickory 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Charleston

Tuesday, June 28 @ Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, June 29 @ Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, June 30 @ Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, July 1 @ Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, July 2 @ Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, July 3 @ Myrtle Beach 7:03 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Monday, July 4 vs. Augusta 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Florida Complex League Rays

Tuesday, June 28 vs. FCL Twins 12 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 30 @ FCL Twins 12 p.m. ET

Friday, July 1 vs. FCL Braves 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 2 @ FCL Braves 10 a.m. ET

Monday, July 4 @ FCL Pirates 12 p.m. ET

Scouting the opposition

Charlotte Knights (White Sox)

26-46 (10th out of 10)

Offense: 367 R (T-7th out of 20) .741 OPS (13th out of 20)

Pitching: 5.91 ERA (20th out of 20) 1.57 WHIP (20th out of 20)

Top-30 prospects: SS Romy Gonzalez (9), 2B Yolbert Sanchez (12), RHP Davis Martin (13), C Carlos Perez (27)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami)

0-0 (clinched playoff berth)

Offense: 315 R (6th out of 8) .721 OPS (7th out of 8)

Pitching: 4.11 ERA (1st out of 8) 1.29 WHIP (2nd out of 8)

Top-30 prospects: RHP Eury Perez (1), SS Jose Devers (13), RHP Zach McCambley (15), LHP Josh Simpson (22), OF Griffin Conine (28)

Asheville Tourists (Houston)

2-1 (T-2nd out of 6)

Offense: 380 R (2nd out of 12) .770 OPS (2nd out of 12)

Pitching: 6.80 ERA (12th out of 12) 1.70 WHIP (12th out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: RHP Chayce McDermott (9), RHP Spencer Arrighetti (14), OF Colin Barber (15), SS Cristian Gonzalez (18)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Cubs)

1-2 (clinched playoff berth)

Offense: 403 R (1st out of 12) .738 OPS (3rd out of 12)

Pitching: 3.07 ERA (1st out of 12) 1.26 WHIP (2nd out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: OF Kevin Alcantara (7), IF James Triantos (12), SS Kevin Made (14)