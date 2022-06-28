Rays Your Voice: Processing Losing as a Fan, with guest Ian Malinowski

This week I am joined by Ian Malinowski to discuss everything that went down at Tropicana Field, including Isaac Paredes slugging his way to the American League Player of the Week Award. During that week he hit .579, had a 488 wRC+, and hit 5 home runs, bringing his season total to a team-leading 10. When a hitter is running this hot, you expect them to do it every game. Even though Paredes will not be a career 488 wRC+ hitter, Ian and I discuss why he has been such an important addition to the roster.

Wander Franco is back on the active roster, so Ian and I discuss how his free-swinging approach at the plate is a blessing, and sometimes a curse. He’s still 21 years old, which I have to remind myself every time he takes the field, so we’re just happy to see him experience growing pains at the big league level while still being one of the best players on the field.

With Luis Patiño looking close to joining the Rays, how will Kevin Cash and Kyle Snyder manage his innings? How will it affect other pitchers’ innings, and what should we expect usage-wise for pitchers like Shane McClanahan and Corey Kluber, who have thrown more innings already this season than I would have expected.

To wrap up the show, Ian ‘Rayses’ his voice about losing streaks. We’ve been spoiled as Rays fans the last few years with some incredibly good baseball teams, and this year’s team may be no exception. However, it’s been a bit of a bumpier road to this point in the season, Ian and I discuss processing losing as a fan.

