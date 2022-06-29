Brewers: 5, Rays: 3 - Onto the next one

Noon ⚾️ coming right up#RaysUp pic.twitter.com/AZgmoElFgD— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 29, 2022
Baseball before lunch.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 29, 2022
INCREDIBLE!— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 29, 2022
Jonathan Davis put his body on the line to come up with the out.@3_JonathanDavis | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/yvX4tzGPNj
Randy Arozarena off LHP Eric Lauer - 108.1 mph, 19 degrees (401 ft Lineout, .820 xBA)— MLBBarrelAlert (@MLBBarrelAlert) June 29, 2022
77.1 mph Curveball#Brewers @ #Rays (B2)
Walls brings home two!#Rays lead 2-1. Listen in on @953WDAE & @iHeartRadio pic.twitter.com/A4tNlEhqUk— RaysRadio (@RaysRadio) June 29, 2022
Luis Urias off RHP Shawn Armstrong - 107.2 mph, 33 degrees (428 ft Home Run)— MLBBarrelAlert (@MLBBarrelAlert) June 29, 2022
95.2 mph 4-Seam Fastball#Brewers @ #Rays (T5)
Brewers lead 3-2
Wander Franco pulls a ball down the third-base line that bounces fair, scoring Vidal Bruján from first and tying the game at 3. Brewers make a pitching change, ending Eric Lauer's afternoon at 92 pitches.— Andrew Crane (@CraneAndrew) June 29, 2022
Josh Lowe pinch-hits for Isaac Paredes. He'll face Jandel Gustave.
If Isaac Paredes wasn’t hurt, then I don’t know what we’re doing here.— Brett Rutherford (@bgrutherford99) June 29, 2022
Brooks Raley pitches a 1-2-3 inning in the sixth for the #Rays. Still tied at 3-3 with the #Brewers #MLB #RaysUp— Inside the Rays (@Inside_TheRays) June 29, 2022
Rowdy Tellez off RHP Calvin Faucher - 106.5 mph, 39 degrees (378 ft Home Run)— MLBBarrelAlert (@MLBBarrelAlert) June 29, 2022
84.9 mph Curveball#Brewers @ #Rays (T8)
That's three K's for Faucher in the eighth.#Rays trail by one on @953WDAE & @iHeartRadio pic.twitter.com/WtdnPVQqSg— RaysRadio (@RaysRadio) June 29, 2022
#Brewers 4 @ #Rays 3 [B8-3o]:— Strikeout Tracker (@whifftracker) June 29, 2022
Taylor Walls (swinging; 1)
RHP Devin Williams (3)
Seq (4): ch CH FF CH×
s3: 73.1mph Changeup
Devin Williams, 3Ks in the 8th (2 swords) ⚔️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/kqFb1lYR2K— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 29, 2022
Jace Peterson off RHP Ralph Garza Jr. - 105.1 mph, 35 degrees (411 ft Home Run)— MLBBarrelAlert (@MLBBarrelAlert) June 29, 2022
88.8 mph Cutter#Brewers @ #Rays (T9)
2 on base with 2 outs:
Final pic.twitter.com/vaipiuZoxf— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 29, 2022
Next game kicks off a 5 game series in Toronto. Start time is 7:07 PM
