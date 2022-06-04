Filed under: Game Threads GDT: Bounce back game for Drew? Let’s hope so, y’all. By Brett Phillips Jun 4, 2022, 3:45pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: Bounce back game for Drew? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports Go Rays! More From DRaysBay Rays 6, White Sox 3: Shane McClanahan continues dominant stretch GDT: Sugar Shane Day Series Preview: Rays face White Sox with Pride Rays: 3, Rangers: 1 - Pitching comes through again as Rays’ split series GDT: Have you Hearn the news? Rays 4, Rangers 3: 50 Strikeouts of Gray Loading comments...
Loading comments...