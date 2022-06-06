Tampa Bay Rays News & Links: I Think We Could All Use a Break

It was not a great week to be a Rays fan, as the club could only manage a split in a four game series in Texas against the Rangers, and then dropped two of three at home to the White Sox. Though they are still solidly in wild card position, they slipped into third place in the division, eight games behind the Yankees and half a game behind the red hot Blue Jays. They will try to get back on track on Tuesday when they host the Cardinals for a three game series, before heading off to Minnesota for a three game set against the Fighting Roccos.

On to the Links!

Sure it was a tough week. But at least we aren’t the Biloxi Shuckers.

The weirdest walk-off you'll ever see!



The Blue Wahoos score three in the 9th on an error, a walk, and four consecutive hit by pitches! pic.twitter.com/NpMwfh3BmY — Pensacola Blue Wahoos (@BlueWahoosBBall) June 6, 2022

You can only hope to be as cool as Luis Guillorme.

I don't know why people are so surprised that Luis Guillorme is succeeding as though we haven't known for years what an absolute badass he is:https://t.co/u5aizE3zYv — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) May 30, 2022

Justin Choi on Jeffrey Springs.

Meet the Rays’ Latest Starting Pitcher https://t.co/xxD7Xv3EBv — FanGraphs Baseball (@fangraphs) May 31, 2022

Is the end of the stadium saga in sight?

Will the Rays choose St. Petersburg or Tampa? The answer could come this month https://t.co/RPT2KP2pP9 — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) June 2, 2022

Former Ray Nathaniel Lowe took exception with Jeffrey Springs pitching him up and in.

“I don’t know what warranted that or set him off like that,” #Rays Springs said of #Rangers Lowe. “You hit a homer and you want to stand there and look at it, okay, you have that right. But I don’t know why. I don’t know what he said … I’d like to know.” https://t.co/BwcN8ADSdV — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) June 2, 2022

Old man says something cringe. Film at 11.

Jim Kaat's nickname for Nestor Cortes is "Nestor the Molestor" pic.twitter.com/ezLhcPBXSB — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) June 2, 2022

Cheers to Kaat for reaching out, and to Nestor for being gracious.

Baseball America’s Top 100 update is out. Six Rays make the cut:

Shane Baz - 6 (up from 7)

Taj Bradley - 46 (up from 48)

Josh Lowe - 54 (down from 44)

Vidal Brujan - 64 (down from 54)

Curtis Mead - 72 (up from 87)

Carson Williams - 91 (previously unranked)

Big Baseball America Top 100 update today.



Jackson Chourio is skyrocketing, lots of other big movers as we head into midseason in the minors.https://t.co/27tAOKj8id — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) June 2, 2022

This whole exchange is amazing.

Votto yells at Reds Wick then Strickland hits Wisdom then Ross yells at the umpire to pay attention, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/CRMHr0npdO — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) June 1, 2022

Most of the time those exchanges are fun, but this one is just embarrassing.

I’m not usually a big anti-umpire guy but this is actually straight up embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/ZETP26xVfv — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) June 5, 2022

The Phillies fired Joe Girardi, and honestly, the big winner here is probably Joe Girardi.

The Phillies fired Joe Girardi and named Rob Thomson interim manager for the remainder of the season. President Dave Dombrowski said they needed a “new voice” to turn around what has been one of the most disappointing teams in baseball at 22-29. They went internal for that voice. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 3, 2022

Marika Lyszczyk, who broke the grass ceiling by being the first woman to catch in NCAA baseball when she suited up for D3 Rivier University, is transferring to D2 Sonoma State, where she will pitch.

Uncommitted RHP first female to catch in college baseball switching over to pitching. 6”0 165 pounds 4.0 GPA contact myself ⁦@JacobTobin12⁩ or contact Marika directly at ⁦@marikalyszczyk⁩ pic.twitter.com/3nVnC97irl — Baseball_Uncommitted (@BUncommitted) May 1, 2022

We’ve all been here, Jessica.

Ramón Laureano advances to 2B on a wild bitch. — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) June 4, 2022

This is a great piece from the Athletic on Cuban big leaguers and the next World Baseball Classic.

“Imagine a team from Cuba ... Imagine a team of 26 players filled with superstars. That’d be magnificent."



Cuban major leaguers want to play in next World Baseball Classic, on their own terms. Why they're fighting for a chance w/@Ken_Rosenthal:https://t.co/uZray4BOZ9 — Maria Torres (@maria_torres3) June 5, 2022

The first rule for when you are honoring or celebrating people is, make sure they are the story and not you. For Pride Night, which the Rays have handled wonderfully on several occasions, that did not happen.

Most, but not all, Rays show their LGBTQ+ support https://t.co/bdnq80bVmu — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) June 4, 2022

TMZ and CNN also picked up the story.

Cyd Zeigler from our sister site Outsports on why this is a huge unforced error by Rays management, saying that it would have been better to wear no rainbow gear (like most MLB teams on their Pride Night) than to do it half way.

At least 5 Tampa Bay Rays players refused to wear a rainbow for the team's Pride Night Saturday, saying they reject gay "behavior." #RaysUphttps://t.co/dKLIjPlbjZ — Outsports (@outsports) June 5, 2022

You may recall that a few weeks ago, the Rays devoted a tweet session and some loose change to raise awareness about gun violence. Apparently this did not go down well with Governor Ron DeSantis, who vetoed $35 million from the budget earmarked for a new Spring Training site in Pasco County. And if you needed confirmation of why this wasn’t about whether or not the government should give taxpayer dollars to bazillionaires, consider:

Reminder: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed permanent, multimillion-dollar tax breaks for Formula One and NASCAR just a few weeks ago. — Jason Garcia (@Jason_Garcia) June 3, 2022

(Also, Jason Garcia is a great follow about money in Florida politics.)

Okay we definitely need a palate cleanser. How about a triple play?

If you’re scoring at home, I think that’s 8-6-2-4-5-6.

Tristan Gray, and Ripken the Bat Dog.

Come for Tristan Gray’s 14th homer of the year, stay for @RipkenTheBatDog being a Good Boy pic.twitter.com/XH4Ju4v0A0 — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) June 4, 2022

Note: Due to the sensitive nature of some of the news and links today and the new moderating software, a few of your innocuous replies might get flagged for moderation before posting. It is my intent to check frequently and get all appropriate comments posted as soon as possible, because I believe these are important conversations. But I do ask for your patience.

Go Rays!