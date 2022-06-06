Rays Your Voice: Shane Baz return on the horizon? Guest Darby Robinson

Rays Your Voice is back, and this week I was joined by DRB senior writer Darby Robinson. With Shane Baz looking dominant through four rehab starts in Durham, he could very well be welcomed back to the rotation as early as this weekend. We discuss what he brings to an already-stellar pitching staff, and how the Rays will manage his innings for the rest of the season.

He’s not the only one tearing up the International League right now, as Jonathan Aranda continues to hit the cover off the ball for the Bulls. While middle infielders Taylor Walls and Vidal Bruján scuffle at the plate, should Aranda get an opportunity sooner rather than later?

We finish the show by ‘Raysing’ our voice about Yandy Díaz, debating what it would take to send him, or any other Rays not named McClanahan, to the 2022 All-Star Game.

