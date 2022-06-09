Filed under: Game Threads GDT: Best Fans in Baseball! I am of course talking about the Rays By Brett Phillips Jun 9, 2022, 1:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: Best Fans in Baseball! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Go Rays! More From DRaysBay Rays option Ryan Yarbrough ahead of Shane Baz’s return Rays 11, Cardinals 3: A guide to why you build an early lead GDT: Sorry I’m late! Who’s On Worst: Little Big League Rays 4, Cardinals 2: Break Down the Walls GDT: Hey it’s that Pujols guy! Loading comments...
Loading comments...