Rays 2, Cardinals 1: Sugar Shane McClanahan Makes The Sweep Sweet

Tropicana Field turned into a dueling ground for just under two hours today with the Tampa Bay Rays emerging the victors.

Before sharing some of the key moments of the on-field play, there was a special moment before the third inning when the Rays played a video tribute to honor Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina.

I missed the opening part of the video, but here’s some of the tribute that the #Rays did for Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. #STLCards and #Rays cheered them on and Pujols and Molina acknowledged the crowd. pic.twitter.com/1qtVJVPwgC — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) June 9, 2022

The hospitality was closed in the bottom of the fourth inning when Ji-Man Choi two-run home run (EV 99.6 mph, LA 26 deg., 376 ft.). The two runs would turn out to be just enough to secure the victory and the sweep.

Ji-Man Choi with a deep one into right field to give the Rays a 2-0 lead‼️



(via @BallyRays) pic.twitter.com/dxFvK9f1af — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 9, 2022

In the top of the sixth inning the Cardinals were able to score their only run on a wacky play and throwing error from McClanahan.

Two on. Two outs. Albert Pujols at the plate. Yup, this is exactly how the #STLCards thought they'd get on the board.



TV: Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: https://t.co/RwsHYS8Q8Q pic.twitter.com/hU4HzpFt8e — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) June 9, 2022

The wacky plays continued in the bottom of the sixth with Kevin Kiermaier overrunning first base and getting tagged out.

You can dodge the bag, but you can't dodge the ball! pic.twitter.com/KhMXwt0I67 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 9, 2022

Overall, Miles Mikolas had a great start with an eight-inning complete game loss.

Miles Mikolas vs the Rays



8.0 IP | 3 H | 2 ER | 0 BB | 9 K pic.twitter.com/yyY04u8GPx — 573 Baseball (@573Baseball) June 9, 2022

The main story of the day was the continued dominance of Shane McClanahan. He continues to lead the Majors with 98 strikeouts after adding nine more today. The win also makes him the sixth pitcher in Rays history to win five straight starts at home.

Shane McClanahan, Nasty Changeups.



7th and 8th Ks. pic.twitter.com/QTP6YJaKiN — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 9, 2022

He has certainly earned the “Ace” status and the rest of the season will be exciting to watch.

With this sweep in the books, the Rays turn their attention to the Minnesota Twins tomorrow night at 8:10pm ET.