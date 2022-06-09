 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rays 2, Cardinals 1: Sugar Shane McClanahan Makes The Sweep Sweet

Tampa Bay Rays sweep the St. Louis Cardinals led by an amazing pitching performance from Shane McClanahan

By Jamal Wilburg
/ new
St. Louis Cardinals v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Tropicana Field turned into a dueling ground for just under two hours today with the Tampa Bay Rays emerging the victors.

Before sharing some of the key moments of the on-field play, there was a special moment before the third inning when the Rays played a video tribute to honor Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina.

The hospitality was closed in the bottom of the fourth inning when Ji-Man Choi two-run home run (EV 99.6 mph, LA 26 deg., 376 ft.). The two runs would turn out to be just enough to secure the victory and the sweep.

In the top of the sixth inning the Cardinals were able to score their only run on a wacky play and throwing error from McClanahan.

The wacky plays continued in the bottom of the sixth with Kevin Kiermaier overrunning first base and getting tagged out.

Overall, Miles Mikolas had a great start with an eight-inning complete game loss.

The main story of the day was the continued dominance of Shane McClanahan. He continues to lead the Majors with 98 strikeouts after adding nine more today. The win also makes him the sixth pitcher in Rays history to win five straight starts at home.

He has certainly earned the “Ace” status and the rest of the season will be exciting to watch.

With this sweep in the books, the Rays turn their attention to the Minnesota Twins tomorrow night at 8:10pm ET.

More From DRaysBay

Loading comments...