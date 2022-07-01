Filed under: Game Threads GDT: I might need to spend more time at The Store Anyone need me to pick anything up? By Brett Phillips Jul 1, 2022, 2:45pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: I might need to spend more time at The Store Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports Go Rays! More From DRaysBay Tampa Bay Rays activate Kevin Kiermaier GDT: 5 game series are EXHAUSTING Series Preview: Rays vs. Blue Jays Rays Make Roster Moves Brewers: 5, Rays: 3 - Onto the next one GDT: Well that was a short, weird series Loading comments...
Loading comments...