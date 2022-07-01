Tampa Bay Rays activate Kevin Kiermaier

Prior to Friday’s afternoon contest against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Tampa Bay Rays have made several changes to their active roster as Kevin Kiermaier has been activated from the 10-day Injured List and RHP David McKay has been promoted from Triple-A Durham.

In corresponding roster moves, the Rays have optioned OF Luke Raley and LHP Ryan Yarbrough to Triple-A.

Kiermaier returns to the Rays following a brief stint on the IL due to a left hip inflammation, causing him to go on the shelf back on June 21st. The current active longest tenured Ray on the roster, Kiermaier is hitting .229/.270/.380 thus far this season, accruing 0.9 fWAR over 56 games played.

McKay joins the Rays active roster for the first time this season. He was with the team in spring training, but was then dealt to the New York Yankees, with who he pitched in two games this season. The Rays reacquired June 23rd, and proceeded to pitch in two games before joining the Rays’ taxi squad for their current road trip.

Both players are available to the Rays for their game today, with Kevin Kiermaier already being slotted into the starting lineup, hitting 5th and playing center field.