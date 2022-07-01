Rays 2, Blue Jays 8: Maybe tomorrow the offense will wake up

The Rays dropped game two of the five game series against the Blue Jays by a score of (insert here). After sweeping the Pirates in a three game set, they have now lost four in a row, and their record now stands at 40-36.

Rather than rehashing yet another uninspiring day at the plate for the Rays offense and a fourth consecutive loss via recap, lets all take a step back and take a very, very deep breath. Maybe tomorrow the offense will wake up and the Rays will take both games of the double header behind masterful starts from Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen.

But, while we wait ever so patiently for the Rays offense to wake up and for the Rays to put together a consistent stretch of winning baseball, let's take a look at some players who could bolster the offense and provide a boost at the plate.

Mike Trout

The most obvious choice on this list, Mike Trout is again mashing baseballs. His .285/.387/.650 slash would provide the Rays with some much needed production in the heart of their lineup. His 23 homers would also lead the team. The asking price will be considerably high, but a package centered around Walls and Brujan should be a good starting point.

Shohei Ohtani

Trout’s teammate is the second most obvious choice on this list as he could not only provide a boost at the plate, but also solidify the Rays rotation as the league’s best. If the Rays are unable to pry Trout away from LA, Ohtani’s 17 bombs would still lead the Rays. His 141 OPS+ could be just what the Rays need at the heart of the plate. The only logical starting point for trade discussions would be the second best 2-way player in baseball, Brett Phillips.

Aaron Judge

He has 29 homeruns on the season... As a team, the Rays only have 69. The Yankees would obviously need to replace the void left by Judge in the outfield, and to fix that the Rays could send Luke Raley back to New York amongst other pieces.

Brandon Lowe

Please come back...please.

In all seriousness, the Rays and Blue Jays still have three games left in the series, two of which come tomorrow via the doubleheader. With McClanahan on the bump and Rasmussen returning from the IL to start game two, the Rays should be in a position to win both games...if they can scratch some runs across. Maybe a sweep of the doubleheader, could be the boost they need as they inch closer to the break.