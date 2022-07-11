Shane McClanahan selected to All-Star team

Shane McClanahan has been named to the American League All-Star game. After a strong rookie campaign in 2021, McClanahan has surged into a whole new level of dominance in 2022, carving through opposing lineups. There was little doubt he’d be on the All Star roster; it remains to be seen whether he will be named the starting pitcher for the American League side.

Entering play on Monday, McClanahan holds a record of 9-3 with a 1.73 ERA / 2.28 FIP, a 36.0 K% and 4.8 BB% over 104 1⁄ 3 innings pitched. He leads qualified American League pitchers in ERA, K%, and opponent average while sitting near the tops of the rankings in most other categories.

McClanahan’s selection marks the 20th time in franchise history that a Rays pitcher has been named to the All-Star team; also marks the 12th straight All-Star game to have a Rays pitcher selected to the roster. He is the 33rd player in Rays history to be named an All Star.

The 92nd annual midsummer classic will take place at 7:30 on Tuesday, July 19th at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California.