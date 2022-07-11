Roster Update: Injuries have completely reshaped the Tampa Bay Rays

There have been many comings and goings on the Tampa Bay Rays roster this week. To keep it all straight, here’s a list of everyone on the 26-man roster, and the players who were removed.
Here are all of the Rays transactions over the last five days:
Additions
- 2B Jonathan Aranda - recalled from Durham (7/10)
- RHP Luke Bard - recalled from Durham (7/11)
- C/1B Christian Bethancourt - acquired from Oakland (7/11)
- INF Yu Chang - claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh (7/8)
- LHP Josh Fleming - recalled from Durham (7/10)
- OF Luke Raley - recalled from Durham (7/10)
- RHP Phoenix Sanders - recalled from Durham (7/10)
Subtractions
- INF Vidal Brujan - optioned to Durham (7/7)
- RHP Calvin Faucher - optioned to Durham (7/10)
- SS Wander Franco - injured list, hamate bone (7/10)
- CF Kevin Kiermaier - injured list, left hip (7/10)
- C Rene Pinto - optioned to Durham (7/11)
- RHP Phoenix Sanders - optioned to Durham (7/11)
- LHP Jeffrey Springs - injured list, right calf (7/10)
It’s enough to make your head spin, but with Kiermaier and Franco likely on their way to surgery, this is an interesting inflection point in the Rays season that may also leave you scratching your head as you tune into games.
Here is the Rays depth as of July 11, 2022, including all players on the 40-man roster or 60-day injured list:
Catcher
Active
C Francisco Mejia
C/1B Christian Bethancourt
Inactive
C Rene Pinto
C Ford Proctor
C Mike Zunino (IL)
The continued lack of Mike Zunino on this roster, an All-Star previously, is a blow to the Rays overall. Bethancourt enters as a veteran journeyman replacement, and will be trusted to share the load with Mejia in likely a 50/50 split.
Infield
Active
1B/2B/3B Jonathan Aranda
1B/2B/SS Yu Chang
1B Ji-Man Choi
3B Yandy Diaz
1B/2B/3B Isaac Paredes
SS Taylor Walls
Inactive
2B Vidal Brujan
2B Brandon Lowe (IL)
SS Wander Franco (IL)
Brandon Lowe is on a rehab assignment in Durham and could be close to retuning to the major leagues after a back stress fracture concern. Aranda is the easiest option of the bunch if a move is needed among infielders as Chang has none remaining.
Outfield
Active
LF Randy Arozarena
RF/CF Josh Lowe
CF Brett Phillips
OF Luke Raley
OF/DH Harold Ramirez
Inactive
CF Kevin Kiermaier (IL)
CF Manuel Margot (IL)
It’s interesting to note that, at this point, any further outfield depth will need to come from flexible defenders off the infield if the Rays find themselves in a short-term pinch.
Starting Rotation
Active
LHP Shane McClanahan
RHP Drew Rasmussen
RHP Shane Baz
RHP Corey Kluber
LHP Josh Fleming
Inactive
RHP Yonny Chirinos (IL)
RHP Tyler Glasnow (IL)
LHP Brendan McKay (IL)
RHP Luis Patino (IL)
RHP Tommy Romero
LHP Jeffrey Springs (IL)
LHP Ryan Yarbrough
Patino is close to returning to the Rays, travelling with the team and awaiting a finger blister to subside. In the meantime, Fleming will throw behind an Opener in the rotation.
Bullpen
Active
RHP Jason Adam
LHP Colin Poche
RHP Brooks Raley
RHP Shawn Armstrong
RHP Luke Bard
LHP Jalen Beeks
RHP Ryan Thompson
RHP Matt Wisler
Inactive
RHP Nick Anderson (IL)
RHP JT Chargois (IL)
RHP Pete Fairbanks (IL)
RHP Calvin Faucher
RHP JP Feyereisen (IL)
RHP Ralph Garza Jr.
RHP Andrew Kittredge (IL)
RHP Dusten Knight
RHP Cristofer Ogando
RHP Phoenix Sanders
Among the injured relief pitchers, Pete Fairbanks in on a rehabilitation assignment in Durham and could be nearing his return from a strained lat injury.
Loading comments...