Roster Update: Injuries have completely reshaped the Tampa Bay Rays

There have been many comings and goings on the Tampa Bay Rays roster this week. To keep it all straight, here’s a list of everyone on the 26-man roster, and the players who were removed.

Here are all of the Rays transactions over the last five days:

Additions

2B Jonathan Aranda - recalled from Durham (7/10)

RHP Luke Bard - recalled from Durham (7/11)

C/1B Christian Bethancourt - acquired from Oakland (7/11)

INF Yu Chang - claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh (7/8)

LHP Josh Fleming - recalled from Durham (7/10)

OF Luke Raley - recalled from Durham (7/10)

RHP Phoenix Sanders - recalled from Durham (7/10)

Subtractions

INF Vidal Brujan - optioned to Durham (7/7)

RHP Calvin Faucher - optioned to Durham (7/10)

SS Wander Franco - injured list, hamate bone (7/10)

CF Kevin Kiermaier - injured list, left hip (7/10)

C Rene Pinto - optioned to Durham (7/11)

RHP Phoenix Sanders - optioned to Durham (7/11)

LHP Jeffrey Springs - injured list, right calf (7/10)

It’s enough to make your head spin, but with Kiermaier and Franco likely on their way to surgery, this is an interesting inflection point in the Rays season that may also leave you scratching your head as you tune into games.

Here is the Rays depth as of July 11, 2022, including all players on the 40-man roster or 60-day injured list:

Catcher

Active

C Francisco Mejia

C/1B Christian Bethancourt

Inactive

C Rene Pinto

C Ford Proctor

C Mike Zunino (IL)

The continued lack of Mike Zunino on this roster, an All-Star previously, is a blow to the Rays overall. Bethancourt enters as a veteran journeyman replacement, and will be trusted to share the load with Mejia in likely a 50/50 split.

Infield

Active

1B/2B/3B Jonathan Aranda

1B/2B/SS Yu Chang

1B Ji-Man Choi

3B Yandy Diaz

1B/2B/3B Isaac Paredes

SS Taylor Walls

Inactive

2B Vidal Brujan

2B Brandon Lowe (IL)

SS Wander Franco (IL)

Brandon Lowe is on a rehab assignment in Durham and could be close to retuning to the major leagues after a back stress fracture concern. Aranda is the easiest option of the bunch if a move is needed among infielders as Chang has none remaining.

Outfield

Active

LF Randy Arozarena

RF/CF Josh Lowe

CF Brett Phillips

OF Luke Raley

OF/DH Harold Ramirez

Inactive

CF Kevin Kiermaier (IL)

CF Manuel Margot (IL)

It’s interesting to note that, at this point, any further outfield depth will need to come from flexible defenders off the infield if the Rays find themselves in a short-term pinch.

Starting Rotation

Active

LHP Shane McClanahan

RHP Drew Rasmussen

RHP Shane Baz

RHP Corey Kluber

LHP Josh Fleming

Inactive

RHP Yonny Chirinos (IL)

RHP Tyler Glasnow (IL)

LHP Brendan McKay (IL)

RHP Luis Patino (IL)

RHP Tommy Romero

LHP Jeffrey Springs (IL)

LHP Ryan Yarbrough

Patino is close to returning to the Rays, travelling with the team and awaiting a finger blister to subside. In the meantime, Fleming will throw behind an Opener in the rotation.

Bullpen

Active

RHP Jason Adam

LHP Colin Poche

RHP Brooks Raley

RHP Shawn Armstrong

RHP Luke Bard

LHP Jalen Beeks

RHP Ryan Thompson

RHP Matt Wisler

Inactive

RHP Nick Anderson (IL)

RHP JT Chargois (IL)

RHP Pete Fairbanks (IL)

RHP Calvin Faucher

RHP JP Feyereisen (IL)

RHP Ralph Garza Jr.

RHP Andrew Kittredge (IL)

RHP Dusten Knight

RHP Cristofer Ogando

RHP Phoenix Sanders

Among the injured relief pitchers, Pete Fairbanks in on a rehabilitation assignment in Durham and could be nearing his return from a strained lat injury.