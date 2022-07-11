 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: The Playoff Picture is a Jackson Pollock

MLB is getting just what it wanted with expanded playoffs: Nearly an entire league of mediocre but competitive teams.

By John Ford
It’s been quite a week. The Orioles and Mariners have both won eight in a row. The Rays were swept by the Reds. The Jays were swept by Seattle, and have now lost nine of their last ten. And the AL playoff picture is a Jackson Pollock.

Things don’t get any easier, as the Red Sox come to town tonight.

Shane McClanahan is an All-Star.

Comparing Shane McClanahan to David Price and Blake Snell.

Find the full All Star Game rosters here.

The All Star snub list includes zero Rays, which feels pretty accurate.

Kiermaier, Franco, and Springs were the latest to hit the injured list this week.

After a scary hit by pitch to the helmet, Brandon Lowe was back at it in his rehab, going two for four Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who had been on a bit of a hot streak, were no hit by the Hickory Crawdads on Saturday.

What did the Tigers miss in Isaac Paredes?

The 2023 World Baseball Classic schedule has been announced.

I think what we’d all like to know is, could Ohtani throw a baseball so hard that he couldn’t hit it?

Of course we faced the good Hunter Greene.

The latest on the International Draft negotiations.

