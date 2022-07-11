Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: The Playoff Picture is a Jackson Pollock

It’s been quite a week. The Orioles and Mariners have both won eight in a row. The Rays were swept by the Reds. The Jays were swept by Seattle, and have now lost nine of their last ten. And the AL playoff picture is a Jackson Pollock.

Things don’t get any easier, as the Red Sox come to town tonight.

Links!

Shane McClanahan is an All-Star.

“It’s crazy. I’m blown away,’’ #Rays McClanahan (a @USFBaseball product) said of being told he made the AL All-Star team. “It was a mix of happy and emotional, like ‘Oh, my God, this can’t be real.' ''https://t.co/qOZx8PFDzX — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 10, 2022

Comparing Shane McClanahan to David Price and Blake Snell.

In today's RaysTheStakes: comparing Shane McClanahan's first 16 starts of the season with the first 16 starts of David Price and Blake Snell's Cy-Young seasons. #RaysUp https://t.co/kJdmnmU912 — Samuel French (@SamSFrench) July 4, 2022

Find the full All Star Game rosters here.

The All Star snub list includes zero Rays, which feels pretty accurate.

MLB All-Star snub list highlighted by Ty France and Freddie Freemanhttps://t.co/7dgKsaG2jR — CBS Sports MLB (@CBSSportsMLB) July 11, 2022

Kiermaier, Franco, and Springs were the latest to hit the injured list this week.

With his hip hurting, a doc visit coming, and his contract with #Rays ending, Kiermaier says “I don’t really know what the future holds, to be quite honest.’’ Notes on Springs’ injury, Franco plans,roster moves, Bethancourt addition, B. Lowe update, more https://t.co/Avt2TJ5b6W — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 11, 2022

After a scary hit by pitch to the helmet, Brandon Lowe was back at it in his rehab, going two for four Sunday night.

Brandon Lowe's now 2-for-2 tonight after roping a single to left-center in his 2nd AB of his MLB Rehab Assignment! pic.twitter.com/ethKvlmdRL — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) July 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who had been on a bit of a hot streak, were no hit by the Hickory Crawdads on Saturday.

Um...

Tonight's game will be delayed by 30 minutes and will now start at 6:30 p.m. central in Louisville due to a swarm of locusts. — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) July 7, 2022

What did the Tigers miss in Isaac Paredes?

The trade for Austin Meadows in early April was widely cheered by Tigers fans, but not anymore, now that Isaac Paredes is on an absolute tear. Story from @TonyPaul1984 https://t.co/UQk9XNGxrm — Detroit News Sports (@detnews_sports) July 6, 2022

The 2023 World Baseball Classic schedule has been announced.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic schedule has been announced. The finals will be held in Miami and it's been expanded to 20 teams. pic.twitter.com/n4EdbshzmS — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) July 7, 2022

This is fun.

Friend of the Bulls and Bull Durham writer & director Ron Shelton talked about his book "The Church of Baseball - The Making of Bull Durham" with producer Thom Mount on the Take Fountain Podcasthttps://t.co/DChNpEDHjg — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) July 9, 2022

I think what we’d all like to know is, could Ohtani throw a baseball so hard that he couldn’t hit it?

Ohtani the Pitcher Has Overtaken Ohtani the Hitter https://t.co/8AtivGXib6 — FanGraphs Baseball (@fangraphs) July 8, 2022

Of course we faced the good Hunter Greene.

Hunter Greene may have broken a few radar guns



The @Reds rookie tossed 38 of his 114 pitches at 100+ mph, good for second most in the Statcast era pic.twitter.com/i13wbAVsDQ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 9, 2022

The latest on the International Draft negotiations.

Palate cleanser!

Go Rays!