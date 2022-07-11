Rays Your Voice: Injuries and All-Star(s), with Guest Ben Whitelaw

On this week’s episode of Rays Your Voice, I am joined by RBLR Sports’ Ben Whitelaw.

Right when it seemed the Rays were getting healthy and ready to turn a corner this season, Wander Franco, Kevin Kiermaier, and Jeffrey Springs were all placed on the injured list on Sunday, bringing the team total of players on the shelf to 15. Ben and I discuss how the Rays will manage with these guys out, including with new acquisitions Christian Bethancourt and Yu Chang.

While in-house options will have to suffice for now, we are less than a month away from the August 2 trade deadline, so how can the Rays add to their roster as they fight for their fourth straight postseason appearance? Ben and I go over some names to look out for on the trade market.

We end the show by ‘Raysing’ our voices about this season’s All-Star starters. While by and large, the fan voters made the right selections, there were a few glaring misses, some of whom were left off the roster entirely. With Shane McClanahan the only Ray named to the American League team, is there any chance that Yandy Díaz or Jason Adam is towards the top of the list of replacements, should players get hurt or have to miss out on next week’s Midsummer Classic?

If you love what we do on the DRB Podcast Network, leaving a rating and review on your preferred podcast platform is the best way to spread what we do with more Rays fans.