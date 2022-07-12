Rays prospects and minor leagues: Lowe resumes rehab after hit by pitch

This could fairly be criticized as cherrypicking a favorable starting point, but since back-to-back two-hit games on June 11-12, Willy Vasquez has been hitting .307/.384/.489 in 23 games for Charleston. In those 99 plate appearances, his strikeout rate has been in control. Maybe it’s a fluke, but after a dreadful start, maybe he’s settling in.
Triple-A Durham Bulls (45-39, T-1st out of 10)
Durham wastes solid McGee outing
Aranda’s huge game helps Bulls
Win marred by Lowe hit by pitch
Durham crushes Memphis behind Herget, homers
Bulls fall to Redbirds
Lowe resumes rehab
Brandon Lowe: 2-for-4
Curtis Mead: 4-for-20, 4 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 4 BB, 6 K (.830)
Xavier Edwards: 8-for-25, 5 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 3 BB, 7 K (.885)
Jonathan Aranda: 8-for-18, 5 R, 5 2B, 7 RBI, 1 BB, 4 K (.949)
Ford Proctor: 5-for-19, 3 R, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 4 BB, 7 K (.632)
Pete Fairbanks: 2 2⁄3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
Tommy Romero: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K (3.98)
Kevin Herget: 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K (1.83)
Double-A Montgomery Biscuits (8-4, T-1st out of 4)
Misner, Montgomery open series with win
Hulsizer grand slam leads Biscuits rally
Bradley’s outstanding outing wasted in shutout loss
Biscuits fall to persistent Shuckers
Montgomery rallies to win suspended game
Murray, Wisely help Biscuits win series
Greg Jones: 6-for-19, 6 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 8 K, 3-for-4 SB (.705)
Kameron Misner: 8-for-16, 6 R, 2 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 5 BB, 4 K, 3-for-4 SB (.803)
Osleivis Basabe: 7-for-27, 2 R, 3 2B, 1 RBI, 4 K (.668)
Alexander Ovalles: 2-for-17, 3 R, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 7 K, 2-for-2 SB (.411)
Taj Bradley: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K (1.51)
Jose Lopez: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K (3.23)
Jayden Murray: 11 IP, 10 H, 4 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 7 K (2.90)
High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods (9-5, clinched playoff berth)
Infante homer leads late Bowling Green rally
Workman, bullpen shut out Hickory
Manzardo, Hernandez homers lead Hot Rods
Vernon, bullpen shut out Hickory
Hot Rods no-hit by Crawdads in 10-inning game
Bowling Green bats rebounds in finale win
Heriberto Hernandez: 6-for-21, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 7 K (.792)
Diego Infante: 5-for-17, 2 R, 3 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 2 BB, 4 K, 1-for-1 SB (.792)
Kyle Manzardo: 8-for-18, 4 R, 2 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 4 BB, 3 K (1.003)
Mason Montgomery: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K (1.81)
Patrick Wicklander: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K (8.07)
Nathan Wiles: 9 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K (3.68)
Low-A Charleston RiverDogs (7-7, 4th out of 6)
Manzueta grand slam highlights 10-run inning (they won)
Charleston prevails in lower-scoring affair
Vasquez grand slam leads RiverDogs rally
Charleston unable to get out of hole
Vasquez, Williams homer in rain-shortened win
Carson Williams: 4-for-13, 4 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 5 K, 1-for-1 SB (.859)
Willy Vasquez: 8-for-19, 6 R, 4 2B, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K (.660)
Oneill Manzueta: 6-for-17, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 3 BB, 7 K (.800)
Sandy Gaston: 4 2⁄3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 7 K (4.61)
JJ Goss: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (5.47)
Brayden Theriot: 3 2⁄3 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 4 K (4.82)
Florida Complex League Rays (17-9, T-1st out of 6)
Cardenas homers again in rout of FCL Pirates
FCL Rays edge FCL Pirates
FCL Rays fall to FCL Red Sox
Ayala, Severino, and Guzman shut out FCL Braves
Alberto, Barrios, Alfonzo, and Tavarez shut out FCL Braves
Carlos Colmenarez: 2-for-7, 3 R, 1 3B, 1 BB, 2 K (.778)
Junior Caminero: 8-for-18, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 4 BB, 4 K, 2-for-2 SB (.766)
Estanli Castillo: 6-for-16, 3 R, 1 2B, 5 RBI, 5 BB, 7 K, 1-for-2 SB (.846)
Orlando Barrios: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K (0.98)
Nick Bitsko: 1 2⁄3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (11.25)
Kikito Severino: 4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (1.65)
Stats are from Baseball Reference.
This week’s games
Durham
Tuesday, July 12 @ Gwinnett 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Wednesday, July 13 @ Gwinnett 12:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Thursday, July 14 @ Gwinnett 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Friday, July 15 @ Gwinnett 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Saturday, July 16 @ Gwinnett 6:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Sunday, July 17 @ Gwinnett 1:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Montgomery
Tuesday, July 12 @ Birmingham 8:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Wednesday, July 13 @ Birmingham 8:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Thursday, July 14 @ Birmingham 8:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Friday, July 15 @ Birmingham 8:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Saturday, July 16 @ Birmingham 7:30 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Sunday, July 17 @ Birmingham 5 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Bowling Green
Tuesday, July 12 @ Rome 7 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Wednesday, July 13 @ Rome 1 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Thursday, July 14 @ Rome 7 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Friday, July 15 @ Rome 7 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Saturday, July 16 @ Rome 6 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Sunday, July 17 @ Rome 2 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Charleston
Tuesday, July 12 @ Lynchburg 6:30 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Wednesday, July 13 @ Lynchburg 6:30 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Thursday, July 14 @ Lynchburg 6:30 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Friday, July 15 @ Lynchburg 6:30 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Saturday, July 16 @ Lynchburg 6:30 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Sunday, July 17 @ Lynchburg 5:00 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Florida Complex League Rays
Tuesday, July 12 vs. FCL Orioles 12 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 14 @ FCL Orioles 12 p.m. ET
Friday, July 15 vs. FCL Braves 12 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 16 @ FCL Braves 10 a.m. ET
Scouting the opposition
Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta)
41-43 (6th out of 10)
Offense: 355 R (17th out of 20) .707 OPS (18th out of 20)
Pitching: 4.22 ERA (4th out of 20) 1.26 WHIP (2nd out of 20)
Top-30 prospects: LHP Kyle Muller (2), RHP Bryce Elder (4), OF Drew Waters (5), SS Braden Shewmake (6), RHP Freddy Tarnok (10), LHP Tucker Davidson (12), RHP Victor Vodnik (19), 1B Greyson Jenista (24)
Birmingham Barons (White Sox)
7-5 (2nd out of 4)
Offense: 444 R (1st out of 8) .788 OPS (2nd out of 8)
Pitching: 5.43 ERA (8th out of 8) 1.58 WHIP (8th out of 8)
Top-30 prospects: SS Jose Rodriguez (3), RHP Sean Burke (4), OF Yoelqui Cespedes (7), RHP Jason Bilous (15), RHP Yoelvin Silven (30)
Rome Braves
11-4 (1st out of 6)
Offense: 453 R (2nd out of 12) .778 OPS (1st out of 12)
Pitching: 3.96 ERA (6th out of 12) 1.34 WHIP (7th out of 12)
Top-30 prospects: SS Vaughn Grissom (8), RHP Royber Salinas (16), 3B Justyn-Henry Malloy (30)
Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland)
5-10 (clinched playoff berth)
Offense: 385 R (6th out of 12) .671 OPS (9th out of 12)
Pitching: 4.14 ERA (5th out of 12) 1.33 WHIP (4th out of 12)
Top-30 prospects: SS Carson Tucker (23), OF Isaiah Greene (30)
