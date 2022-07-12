Rays prospects and minor leagues: Lowe resumes rehab after hit by pitch

This could fairly be criticized as cherrypicking a favorable starting point, but since back-to-back two-hit games on June 11-12, Willy Vasquez has been hitting .307/.384/.489 in 23 games for Charleston. In those 99 plate appearances, his strikeout rate has been in control. Maybe it’s a fluke, but after a dreadful start, maybe he’s settling in.

Triple-A Durham Bulls (45-39, T-1st out of 10)

Durham wastes solid McGee outing

Aranda’s huge game helps Bulls

Win marred by Lowe hit by pitch

Durham crushes Memphis behind Herget, homers

Bulls fall to Redbirds

Lowe resumes rehab

Brandon Lowe: 2-for-4

Curtis Mead: 4-for-20, 4 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 4 BB, 6 K (.830)

Xavier Edwards: 8-for-25, 5 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 3 BB, 7 K (.885)

Jonathan Aranda: 8-for-18, 5 R, 5 2B, 7 RBI, 1 BB, 4 K (.949)

Ford Proctor: 5-for-19, 3 R, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 4 BB, 7 K (.632)

Pete Fairbanks: 2 2⁄ 3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

Tommy Romero: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K (3.98)

Kevin Herget: 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K (1.83)

Double-A Montgomery Biscuits (8-4, T-1st out of 4)

Misner, Montgomery open series with win

Hulsizer grand slam leads Biscuits rally

Bradley’s outstanding outing wasted in shutout loss

Biscuits fall to persistent Shuckers

Montgomery rallies to win suspended game

Murray, Wisely help Biscuits win series

Greg Jones: 6-for-19, 6 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 8 K, 3-for-4 SB (.705)

Kameron Misner: 8-for-16, 6 R, 2 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 5 BB, 4 K, 3-for-4 SB (.803)

Osleivis Basabe: 7-for-27, 2 R, 3 2B, 1 RBI, 4 K (.668)

Alexander Ovalles: 2-for-17, 3 R, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 7 K, 2-for-2 SB (.411)

Taj Bradley: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K (1.51)

Jose Lopez: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K (3.23)

Jayden Murray: 11 IP, 10 H, 4 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 7 K (2.90)

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods (9-5, clinched playoff berth)

Infante homer leads late Bowling Green rally

Workman, bullpen shut out Hickory

Manzardo, Hernandez homers lead Hot Rods

Vernon, bullpen shut out Hickory

Hot Rods no-hit by Crawdads in 10-inning game

Bowling Green bats rebounds in finale win

Heriberto Hernandez: 6-for-21, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 7 K (.792)

Diego Infante: 5-for-17, 2 R, 3 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 2 BB, 4 K, 1-for-1 SB (.792)

Kyle Manzardo: 8-for-18, 4 R, 2 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 4 BB, 3 K (1.003)

Mason Montgomery: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K (1.81)

Patrick Wicklander: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K (8.07)

Nathan Wiles: 9 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K (3.68)

Low-A Charleston RiverDogs (7-7, 4th out of 6)

Manzueta grand slam highlights 10-run inning (they won)

Charleston prevails in lower-scoring affair

Vasquez grand slam leads RiverDogs rally

Charleston unable to get out of hole

Vasquez, Williams homer in rain-shortened win

Carson Williams: 4-for-13, 4 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 5 K, 1-for-1 SB (.859)

Willy Vasquez: 8-for-19, 6 R, 4 2B, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K (.660)

Oneill Manzueta: 6-for-17, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 3 BB, 7 K (.800)

Sandy Gaston: 4 2⁄ 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 7 K (4.61)

JJ Goss: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (5.47)

Brayden Theriot: 3 2⁄ 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 4 K (4.82)

Florida Complex League Rays (17-9, T-1st out of 6)

Cardenas homers again in rout of FCL Pirates

FCL Rays edge FCL Pirates

FCL Rays fall to FCL Red Sox

Ayala, Severino, and Guzman shut out FCL Braves

Alberto, Barrios, Alfonzo, and Tavarez shut out FCL Braves

Carlos Colmenarez: 2-for-7, 3 R, 1 3B, 1 BB, 2 K (.778)

Junior Caminero: 8-for-18, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 4 BB, 4 K, 2-for-2 SB (.766)

Estanli Castillo: 6-for-16, 3 R, 1 2B, 5 RBI, 5 BB, 7 K, 1-for-2 SB (.846)

Orlando Barrios: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K (0.98)

Nick Bitsko: 1 2⁄ 3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (11.25)

Kikito Severino: 4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (1.65)

Stats are from Baseball Reference.

This week’s games

Durham

Tuesday, July 12 @ Gwinnett 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, July 13 @ Gwinnett 12:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, July 14 @ Gwinnett 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, July 15 @ Gwinnett 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, July 16 @ Gwinnett 6:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, July 17 @ Gwinnett 1:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Montgomery

Tuesday, July 12 @ Birmingham 8:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, July 13 @ Birmingham 8:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, July 14 @ Birmingham 8:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, July 15 @ Birmingham 8:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, July 16 @ Birmingham 7:30 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, July 17 @ Birmingham 5 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Bowling Green

Tuesday, July 12 @ Rome 7 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, July 13 @ Rome 1 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, July 14 @ Rome 7 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, July 15 @ Rome 7 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, July 16 @ Rome 6 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, July 17 @ Rome 2 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Charleston

Tuesday, July 12 @ Lynchburg 6:30 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, July 13 @ Lynchburg 6:30 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, July 14 @ Lynchburg 6:30 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, July 15 @ Lynchburg 6:30 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, July 16 @ Lynchburg 6:30 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, July 17 @ Lynchburg 5:00 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Florida Complex League Rays

Tuesday, July 12 vs. FCL Orioles 12 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 14 @ FCL Orioles 12 p.m. ET

Friday, July 15 vs. FCL Braves 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 16 @ FCL Braves 10 a.m. ET

Scouting the opposition

Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta)

41-43 (6th out of 10)

Offense: 355 R (17th out of 20) .707 OPS (18th out of 20)

Pitching: 4.22 ERA (4th out of 20) 1.26 WHIP (2nd out of 20)

Top-30 prospects: LHP Kyle Muller (2), RHP Bryce Elder (4), OF Drew Waters (5), SS Braden Shewmake (6), RHP Freddy Tarnok (10), LHP Tucker Davidson (12), RHP Victor Vodnik (19), 1B Greyson Jenista (24)

Birmingham Barons (White Sox)

7-5 (2nd out of 4)

Offense: 444 R (1st out of 8) .788 OPS (2nd out of 8)

Pitching: 5.43 ERA (8th out of 8) 1.58 WHIP (8th out of 8)

Top-30 prospects: SS Jose Rodriguez (3), RHP Sean Burke (4), OF Yoelqui Cespedes (7), RHP Jason Bilous (15), RHP Yoelvin Silven (30)

Rome Braves

11-4 (1st out of 6)

Offense: 453 R (2nd out of 12) .778 OPS (1st out of 12)

Pitching: 3.96 ERA (6th out of 12) 1.34 WHIP (7th out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: SS Vaughn Grissom (8), RHP Royber Salinas (16), 3B Justyn-Henry Malloy (30)

Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland)

5-10 (clinched playoff berth)

Offense: 385 R (6th out of 12) .671 OPS (9th out of 12)

Pitching: 4.14 ERA (5th out of 12) 1.33 WHIP (4th out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: SS Carson Tucker (23), OF Isaiah Greene (30)