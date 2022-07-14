Wander Franco bobblehead day to include NFT promotion

Saturday will make for not only one of the most unique giveaways in Rays history, but all of sports.

In conjunction with the physical Wander Franco bobblehead promotional night on 7/16, game attendees can also claim a free Wander Franco themed digital artwork for their personal NFT collection.

Once the NFT is claimed, fans will also receive a ticket voucher for an August 2022 Rays home game of their choosing.

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a digital collectable in which ownership is unique and verified through data stored on blockchain technology. This is the first NFT released by Rays Baseball and will be conducted in partnership with Candy Digital. These images will never be re-created or sold to the public after the July 16th contest against the Orioles.

The Rays will also be the first club to have varied backgrounds for an NFT drop. With three different background themes (Columbia blue, gold, and Devil Rays), the rarity of the item increases. Columbia blue will be the most common, with gold being a rare tier, and the Devil Rays theme being an ultra-rare tier. Each level of rarity will have different purposes and future utility.

To be eligible to receive the promotion, one must claim their NFT prior to July 20th at 11:59 PM and redeem it by November 30th at 11:59 PM EST. Game tickets for July 16th must be scanned at the gate to be eligible to receive the NFT claim email. As a result, you must have a ticket AND scan that ticket while entering Tropicana Field to be eligible to receive the NFT and free ticket to a future game.

“Through blockchain technology, each NFT is deployed with smart contracts giving the ability to raise future experiences or utility surrounding each NFT,” says the club via press release. “With the long-term vision in mind, Rays Baseball will continue new initiatives and perks that will benefit holders of these NFTs. More will be shared in the future as additional initiatives and perks are ready to be rolled out.”

All MLB Ballpark accounts that scanned a ticket to the game on 7/16 will receive an email from RaysBaseball.com within 48 hours of the event with information on how to create a Candy account to receive this NFT and redeem their ticket voucher.

Fans should also be sure to arrive early in order to claim their Wander Franco bobblehead as well.