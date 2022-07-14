Shane Baz has elbow strain, placed on 15-day IL

Another day, another devastating injury to a key member of the Rays roster.

Today, it’s Shane Baz that has been stricken by the injury bug. The Tampa Bay Rays announced that their top prospect has been placed on the 15-day Injured List with a right elbow sprain.

Baz suffered the sprain while playing catch on Tuesday. He was evaluated today by Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas. He will receive an injection, rest and rehab for at least the next four weeks.

It’s a serious blow to the Rays’ already beleaguered pitching staff. Baz had opened the year of the IL, but has sandwiched four solid to stellar outings between two atrocious ones, perhaps expected for a newbie getting a late start on the season. During those four superb outings, Baz allowed 3 runs over 22 1⁄ 3 innings pitched while allowing 5 runs over his other 4 2⁄ 3 innings on the mound.

Baz’s elbow has been an issue all year, he missed the start of the season with Tampa Bay after undergoing elbow surgery during Spring Training to remove loose bodies. Now the rest of his season may be in jeopardy due to his right elbow, once again.