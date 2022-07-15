Filed under: Game Threads GDT: Dr. Jekyll or Mr. Hyde? Which Rays team will we see tonight? By Brett Phillips Jul 15, 2022, 6:50pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: Dr. Jekyll or Mr. Hyde? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports Go Rays! More From DRaysBay Series Preview: Rays vs Orioles Rays 5, Red Sox 4: Bring on the Orioles GDT: This is not the end Shane Baz has elbow strain, placed on 15-day IL Wander Franco bobblehead day to include NFT promotion Rays 4, Red Sox 1: An All-Star-worthy start for Shane Loading comments...
Loading comments...