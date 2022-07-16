Rays 4, Orioles 6: Winning streak comes to an end in extras

The Rays looked to extend their winning streak to six games this Saturday as they faced off against the Orioles. Ryan Yarborough, back from Durham, got the start and faced off against Dean Kremer.

The big news prior to the game was the return of Brandon Lowe from the IL after dealing with back issues for over 2 months.

Prior to the game getting underway, Shane McClanahan was presented with his All-Star jersey.

A historic start to the season in every measurable way



Unmitigated beast @Sugar_ShaneM is @AllStarGame bound pic.twitter.com/pvrxq5sPIM — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 16, 2022

Brandon Lowe had an immediate impact in his return. In the first inning, he dropped a bunt down for an infield single and later scored on a wild pitch to give the Rays a 1-0 lead.

He got that Dawg in him pic.twitter.com/UOOGQvtAXE — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 16, 2022

The Orioles would respond immediately in the top half of the second and tie the game 1-1 via a run scoring double off the bat of Ramon Urias.

Brandon Lowe would again score on a wild pitch in the bottom of the third inning to give the Rays a 2-1 lead.

So nice of them to bring a few gifts to B. Lowe's comeback party pic.twitter.com/9uCkciVSBE — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 16, 2022

Randy Arozarena would add to the Rays lead with a 2-out solo shot.

Welcome back to Raking with Randy



Here's your host, @RandyArozarena pic.twitter.com/aTnZQ8pHuE — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 16, 2022

Trailing 3-1, Tyler Nevin chipped away at the Rays lead with an RBI single in the 5th. The Rays would not add to their lead and in the 8th inning Adley Rutschman would tie the game with a solo shot, his 5th of the year.

Rays hitters were unable to add the lead run in the bottom of the 8th and 9th and as a result, fans got some free baseball.

In the top of the 10th, Austin Hays would score on a sacrifice fly. This time, however, the Rays would have an answer. Ji-Man Choi would tie the game with an RBI single, scoring Brandon Lowe.

The Orioles would tack on two more runs with two outs in the 11th inning on a two RBI single by Ryan Mountcastle.

In the bottom of the 11th, Paredes walked with one out to giving the Rays a pair of chances to tie the game or win it with one swing of the bat. Walls would pop up and Raley who pinch hit to face Joey Krehbiel, also popped up to end the game.

The 6-4 loss in extras ended the Rays 5 game winning streak and moved their record to 50-41. They will look to win their 4th straight AL East series tomorrow with Kluber heading to the mound.