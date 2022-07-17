Rays 2022 MLB draft open thread

It’s All-Star weekend, and the 2022 MLB draft is here.

How to watch Day 1 of the draft

When: Sunday, July 17, 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN and MLB Network

Online: MLB.com

Rounds: 1-2 (plus competitive balance and compensation)

Day 2

When: Monday, July 18, 2 p.m. ET

Online: MLB.com

Rounds: 3-10

Day 3

When: Tuesday, July 19, 2 p.m. ET

Online: MLB.com

Rounds: 11-20

Over the last couple weeks, we previewed some potential selections:

The Rays have $7,795,100 to spend on their picks.

The Baltimore Orioles are on the clock with the No. 1 pick, and at the time I’m writing this (Saturday night), there seems to be no consensus on who their top target is. They’ve developed a reputation for secrecy the last few years, so we’ll find out after 7.