Rays 2022 MLB draft open thread

It’s All-Star weekend, and the 2022 MLB draft is here.
How to watch Day 1 of the draft
When: Sunday, July 17, 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN and MLB Network
Online: MLB.com
Rounds: 1-2 (plus competitive balance and compensation)
Day 2
When: Monday, July 18, 2 p.m. ET
Online: MLB.com
Rounds: 3-10
Day 3
When: Tuesday, July 19, 2 p.m. ET
Online: MLB.com
Rounds: 11-20
The Rays have $7,795,100 to spend on their picks.
The Baltimore Orioles are on the clock with the No. 1 pick, and at the time I’m writing this (Saturday night), there seems to be no consensus on who their top target is. They’ve developed a reputation for secrecy the last few years, so we’ll find out after 7.
