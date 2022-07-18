Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: All-Star Break Edition

First, the good news: The Rays finished the last week before the All-Star Break with a 6-1 record, completing a four game sweep of the Red Sox and taking two of three from the suddenly relevant Orioles. They hold the top Wild Card spot, and are 13 behind the Yankees in the AL East.

In addition, Pete Fairbanks finally made his season debut. Though he got tagged for a home run, he looked to have all his stuff back. Brandon Lowe also made his return to the lineup, and looked to be in midseason form. Which is very, very good news, since this is the middle of the season.

Brandon Lowe discusses his four-hit afternoon, the impact of losing Harold Ramirez and more after the @RaysBaseball win over the Orioles on Sunday afternoon. #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/rie4OB8T6b — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) July 17, 2022

On the down side, the Jalen Beeks hit the IL with right lower leg tightness, and Harold Ramírez went down with a broken thumb courtesy of an 0-2 fastball from Jordan Lyles.

Harold Ramirez has a Right Thumb Fracture, will be reevaluated in two weeks.



He was hit by a pitch in the first inning. — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) July 17, 2022

So we’re in next man up territory once again, and the Rays vaunted depth will be once again be tested.

Links!

The Major League draft started on Sunday evening. And I think we can all agree that the highlights was Rob Manfred getting booed.

Here’s Rob Manfred getting booed for 54 seconds. Enjoy pic.twitter.com/OzMFDSvPu9 — Andrew Harts (@AndrewHarts) October 28, 2020

Wait, no, that was the wrong clip. Here ya go.

Watching Rob Manfred getting booed off, handing THE trophy to the Atlanta Braves, then squirm off stage might have been a top 5 moment of the game. #ChopOn #Braves #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/a2nm2hsjdX — Jay Shuler (@jaydshuler) November 3, 2021

Shoot, that’s the wrong one too. Third times the charm, right?

Rob Manfred getting Booed in Cooperstown pic.twitter.com/KnnuinjiD1 — Days since a SOX injury: ‍♂️ (@SultanOfClout) September 8, 2021

Dammit! Who knew there were so many clips of Rob Manfred getting booed?

Commissioner Rob Manfred gets Boo’d at the MLB Draft pic.twitter.com/TsnDLdmU7R — Days since a SOX injury: ‍♂️ (@SultanOfClout) July 17, 2022

In the actual draft, the biggest surprise of day one was Kumar Rocker going #3 to the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter reuniting in the Rangers’ rotation pic.twitter.com/98xuUSgr0N — Jordan Wolf (@byjordanwolf) July 17, 2022

As for the Rays? They made a very un-Rasy pick at #29, grabbing 6’4”, 240 lb high school first baseman, Xavier Isaac.

In the second round, the Rays grabbed college OF Brock Jones at #65, college shortstop Chandler Simpson at #70, and college OF Ryan Cermak at #71.

In other notable picks, Jackson Holliday, son of Matt Holliday, went #1 to the Orioles, Druw Jones, son of Andruw, went #2 to the Diamondbacks, and Carl Crawford’s son Justin went #17 to Philadelphia.

The draft continues today and tomorrow.

Day 2

When: Monday, July 18, 2 p.m. ET

Online: MLB.com

Rounds: 3-10

Day 3

When: Tuesday, July 19, 2 p.m. ET

Online: MLB.com

Rounds: 11-20

In other news, MLB settled a class action suit with minor leaguers.

My latest with ⁦@NBCNews⁩ colleague ⁦@CourtneyBrogle⁩:



MLB settles minor league players' wage-and-hour class action suit for $185 million https://t.co/tQyBpohJAs — Nicole Acevedo (@Nicolemarie_A) July 16, 2022

Taj Bradley and Curtis Mead played in the Futures Game.

How each team’s prospects fared in the Futures Game. https://t.co/cFSxL4L7RB — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) July 17, 2022

Harold Ramírez wasn’t the only broken finger victim this week. Chris Sale took a liner off his pitching hand on Sunday, and, well, fingers aren’t supposed to point like that.

Chris Sale's pitching hand gets absolutely fucked up pic.twitter.com/44sq3sqrJv — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) July 17, 2022

Juan Soto turned down 15/$440M.

BREAKING: Juan Soto rejects $440M offer. Nationals will now entertain trading him. Story: https://t.co/u4ubuImb2S — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 16, 2022

Robinson Canó is a Brave.

Braves acquire Robinson Canó from Padres in exchange for cash, per reportshttps://t.co/5n6weyVYk0 — CBS Sports MLB (@CBSSportsMLB) July 11, 2022

Christian Bethancourt is a second half rebound candidate.

Who is primed for a second-half rebound? @MichaelSalfino said Christian Bethancourt, Nick Gordon have the numbers to expect a surge:https://t.co/Vp3H1oyQ9a — The Athletic Fantasy (@TheAthleticFS) July 15, 2022

Kevin Kiermaier deals with the real possibility that his season is over.

#Rays Kiermaier facing reality of uncertain future due: “I’ve definitely over this past week have had a whirlwind of emotions going through my mind.”

Also notes on B. Lowe returning, Yarbrough pitching, Aranda leaving, Bradley and Mead showing off, more https://t.co/vzJu0LbSGC — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 17, 2022

David Hess is done for the year.

Time to work pic.twitter.com/tU9C0Z5FQl — David Hess (@hess_express28) July 17, 2022

Our sister site Royals Review did a great job covering the ten (10!) Royals who could not make the trip to Toronto due to their vaccination status.

This piece is great not just because it articulately expresses how frustrated many fans feel toward unvaxed players (who take all kinds of other shots to stay on the field) but because the first few paragraphs effectively shoot down all the reply guys. https://t.co/rJhfoENDgf — Noel Murray (@NoelMu) July 14, 2022

Friend of the site R.J. Anderson on under the radar moves that have paid off so far. Harold Ramírez makes the list.

Five under-the-radar MLB moves that have paid off in 2022, including Yankees getting Jose Trevino https://t.co/mSr7wXbB3w — CBS Sports MLB (@CBSSportsMLB) July 14, 2022

Charlie Montoyo was fired by the Blue Jays, and maybe it was justified or maybe it wasn’t. What is definitely true is that Anonymous Player is a coward. Own your actions, bud.

On the fallout of Charlie Montoyo’s firing and why some corners felt a new voice in the #BlueJays clubhouse was needed: ‘It was time’



via @TheAthletic https://t.co/RzFHPJVhjG — Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) July 14, 2022

Turns out the shift rules they’ve implemented in the minor leagues hasn’t made much of a difference. Enter: the Pie Slice Rule.

More on the “pie slice” rule coming to the Florida State League later this month in this story by @_dadler: https://t.co/6stDV69mrR — Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) July 13, 2022

Cole Wilcox’s journey back from TJS.

“I think when I get back I won’t take for granted a single pitch" - @ColeWilcox11



Tommy John surgery recovery weighs heavily on athletes for a multitude of reasons. @JaredCP1 spoke with #Rays RHP Cole Wilcox about his journey thus far. https://t.co/8h3Xy8vdNy — Prospects Live (@ProspectsLive) July 12, 2022

Yadier Molina got ejected from a basketball game.

Well Yadier Molina got ejected from last night's basketball game in Puerto Rico. #STLCards https://t.co/hDwfGWM3ew — Luis Nolla/550 KTRS (@luisminolla17) July 17, 2022

As you may or may not know, Joey Gallo has had a rough go of it this year, hitting .164/.288/.342. At least some Yankee fans have kept their sense of humor about it.

This happened during the Fox Saturday Night Baseball game. If you don’t know, that’s Ground Zero. Fox released a statement apologizing on Sunday.

Can someone tell ⁦@FOXSports⁩ never to do this again? Beyond offensive. pic.twitter.com/Jf7D8DXLKf — Carol Eggers (@ceggersmidwest) July 17, 2022

If you don’t follow Tom House, you should. Great pitching commentary, as well as just great baseball content.

Today, pro baseball players are superhuman. Starters are throwing 101mph deep into games. Shortstops throw 100.5mph.



If people are nostalgic for old-school baseball, it means they miss a more achievable version of baseball. — Tom House 〽️ (@tomhouse) July 17, 2022

Palate cleanser: More Little Leaguers living their best lives.