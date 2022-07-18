MLB Draft 2022: Tampa Bay Rays select 1B/C Dominic Keegan from Vanderbilt

With their sixth selection of the 2022 draft, the Tampa Bay Rays are looking to add to their depth behind the plate as they have selected C/1B Dominic Keegan out of Vanderbilt University.

The Rays were able to snag Keegan with the 134th overall selection of the draft. Keegan was ranked the 97th best draft prospect by MLB Pipeline and 213th by Baseball America. Injuries and the pandemic wreaked havoc on Keegan’s NCAA career, but he was still able to carve out some solid seasons and was even drafted by the New York Yankees in the 19th round of the 2021 draft.

Per Baseball America

He has plus power potential to go with an average bat. He’s gotten better and better at making consistent hard contact. Keegan’s bat is far ahead of his glove. He’s a fringy defender at first base, where he’s primarily played at Vandy, and below-average at catcher

With that being said, MLB Pipeline reports that Keegan is versatile enough to play some outfield as well as first, but he has worked hard to improve upon his abilities behind the plate:

Keegan has helped his cause by improving his defense and showing he can be an adequate catcher. He has the work ethic to continue to get better and has quickened his transfer and release to get more out of his throws, though his solid arm strength plays more as average. He’s an average defender at first base and moves well enough to perhaps play left field.

During the Cape Cod league last Summer, Keegan also showcased his ability to hit with wooden bats, further cementing his hitting tools. Since he just finished up four years at Vanderbilt against advanced competition, if Keegan signs, he could move quickly through the Rays system.