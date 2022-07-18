2022 MLB draft: Tampa Bay Rays select SS Ryan Cermack from Illinois State with No. 71 pick

SS Ryan Cermack from Illinois State is a top athlete in the 2022 MLB Draft was seen by many as a center fielder, and even as a pitcher by others - which is a rarity for anything other MLB’s best draft prospects at the collegiate level.

Ranked No. 85 overall by MLB Pipeline as an outfielder:

Hit: 50 | Power: 55 | Run: 65 | Arm: 60 | Field: 60 | Overall: 50 Cermak’s right-handed stroke features effort and an uphill path, but he’s doing more consistent damage now that he has cut down on his chases [...]

Ryan Cermak currently has 14 homeruns one of which is this inside the park homerun for @RedbirdBaseball game on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/ArRCOuzoD5 — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) April 22, 2022

Cermak has some of the best all-around tools in the 2022 college class. He can get down the first-base line in less than 4.1 seconds with his well-above-average speed, and his strong arm has been clocked up to 95 mph during a brief stint on the mound. A quality center fielder [...]

#NCAABaseball Plays of the Week ⚾️



5️⃣ | @RedbirdBaseball Ryan Cermak comes up with not one but two incredible diving catches in left-center against Evansville. pic.twitter.com/mx2GYATZYg — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) April 28, 2021

