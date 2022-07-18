MLB Draft 2022: Tampa Bay Rays select RHP Trevor Martin with No. 104 pick

The Tampa Bay Rays kicked off day 2 of the 2022 MLB Draft with draft-eligible, 21-year-old sophomore RHP Trevor Martin out of Oklahoma State.

MLB Pipeline ranked Martin more of a round 6-10 selection, given the ambiguity of his pitching offerings:

Scouts have had a difficult time figuring out Martin, whose fastball velocity and secondary pitches fluctuated during a season in which he made five starts but spent the bulk of his time in the bullpen. Martin averages 94 mph with high spin rates and carry on his four-seam fastball, but he’ll mix in outings in which he deals at 94-98 with others in which he operates at 90-94.

Despite operating as the Cowboys closer, it’s worth noting he has a starter’s build, also per Pipeline:

His 6-foot-3, 238-pound frame is built for durability and a potential starting role if he can develop his secondary offerings, though he’ll also need to become more efficient with his strike-throwing.

Martin has thrown a variety of breaking balls and secondary pitches in his time with Oklahoma State, which means what he brings to the table is not necessarily clear, but his aptitude for spin rates and trying new things is perhaps more professional than many of his peers in the draft class.