Rays prospects and minor leagues: Bradley, Mead play in Futures Game

They didn’t stand out in the box score, but Taj Bradley started the game, and Curtis Mead got to bat a few times. Baseball America also noted that Bradley got four whiffs in 21 pitches.

Triple-A Durham Bulls (48-42, T-2nd out of 10)

Yarbrough, Bulls open series with shutout win

Durham drops pitchers’ duel

Bulls rally late for win

Bats quiet again in another 2-1 loss

Durham allows 6 unanswered runs

Garza, Bulls close series with shutout win

Brandon Lowe: 3-for-12, 3 R, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 2 K

Curtis Mead: 4-for-12, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 2 K, 1-for-1 SB (.871)

Xavier Edwards: 1-for-18, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 6 K (.802)

Jonathan Aranda: 2-for-8, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K (.943)

Rene Pinto: 6-for-21, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 4 K (.845)

Miles Mastrobuoni: 8-for-25, 4 R, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 4 K, 1-for-1 SB (.786)

Pete Fairbanks: 1 1⁄ 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Tommy Romero: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (3.90)

Ben Bowden: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K (2.45)

Double-A Montgomery Biscuits (11-7, 2nd out of 4)

Montgomery edged in 10 innings

Biscuits crush Barons

Montgomery falls in close game

Hulsizer, Biscuits top Barons

Montgomery sharp in Montgomery debut

Hulsizer homers twice as Biscuits split series

Greg Jones: 6-for-22, 5 R, 1 2B, 2 3B, 2 RBI, 4 BB, 9 K, 2-for-3 SB (.724)

Osleivis Basabe: 12-for-26, 9 R, 4 2B, 4 RBI, 4 BB, 3 K, 2-for-2 SB (.833)

Kameron Misner: 7-for-21, 6 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 5 BB, 10 K, 2-for-2 SB (.820)

Brett Wisely: 7-for-30, 5 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 3 K, 4-for-4 SB (.782)

Mason Montgomery: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K (0.00)

Chris Gau: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K (2.73)

Justin Sterner: 4 1⁄ 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K (2.70)

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods (11-9, clinched playoff berth)

Bowling Green drops opener to Rome

Bats back Brecht in win

Hot Rods shut out

Early deficit too much for Bowling Green

Early deficit too much for Bowling Green

Hot Rods steal 7 in finale win

Kyle Manzardo: 3-for-19, 2 R, 2 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 4 K (.973)

Mason Auer: 7-for-24, 3 R, 2 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 8 K, 3-for-3 SB (.798)

Heriberto Hernandez: 3-for-17, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 4 BB, 8 K (.778)

Alika Williams: 6-for-22, 3 R, 1 3B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 8 K, 1-for-1 SB (.769)

Austin Vernon: 3 IP, 4 H, 6 ER, 4 BB, 1 K (7.36)

Ben Brecht: 4 1⁄ 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K (1.76)

Patrick Wicklander: 6 2⁄ 3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 K (7.07)

Low-A Charleston RiverDogs (10-10, 4th out of 6)

RiverDogs roll in rain-shortened win

Charleston loses lead late

Goss’ strong start wasted

RiverDogs fall to Hillcats

Williams homer backs strong Jimenez start

Williams homer helps RiverDogs split series

Carson Williams: 8-for-25, 5 R, 3 2B, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 2 BB, 6 K, 0-for-1 SB (.885)

Willy Vasquez: 8-for-25, 4 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 5 K, 1-for-1 SB (.673)

Ryan Spikes: 2-for-19, 1 R, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 8 K, 3-for-3 SB (.758)

Sandy Gaston: 4 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 6 BB, 3 K (4.80)

JJ Goss: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K (5.15)

Daiveyon Whittle: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K (4.25)

Florida Complex League Rays (21-9, 1st out of 6)

FCL Rays crushed by FCL Red Sox

Bitsko earns 1st pro win

Colmenarez leads rout of FCL Orioles

FCL Rays win lower-scoring game

Chirinos, Slegers begin rehab assignments in win

Carlos Colmenarez: 6-for-20, 5 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 7 K, 1-for-2 SB (.816)

Junior Caminero: 6-for-14, 2 R, 3 RBI, 5 K, 1-for-2 SB (.776)

Patrick Merino: 3-for-9, 3 R, 2 2B, 4 BB, 3 K (.972)

Yonny Chirinos: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Nick Bitsko: 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (9.00)

Samuel Mejia: 4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (0.82)

Stats are from Baseball Reference.

This week’s games

Durham

Friday, July 22 vs. Norfolk 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, July 23 vs. Norfolk 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, July 24 vs. Norfolk 5:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Montgomery

Friday, July 22 vs. Mississippi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, July 23 vs. Mississippi 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, July 24 vs. Mississippi 4:33 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Bowling Green

Friday, July 22 vs. Asheville 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, July 23 vs. Asheville 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, July 24 vs. Asheville 2:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Charleston

Friday, July 22 vs. Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, July 23 vs. Myrtle Beach 6:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, July 24 vs. Myrtle Beach 5:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Florida Complex League Rays

Thursday, July 21 @ FCL Twins 12 p.m. ET

Friday, July 22 @ FCL Braves 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 23 vs. FCL Braves 10 a.m. ET

Monday, July 25 vs. FCL Twins 12 p.m. ET

Scouting the opposition

Will return next week.