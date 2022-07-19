Rays prospects and minor leagues: Bradley, Mead play in Futures Game

They didn’t stand out in the box score, but Taj Bradley started the game, and Curtis Mead got to bat a few times. Baseball America also noted that Bradley got four whiffs in 21 pitches.
Triple-A Durham Bulls (48-42, T-2nd out of 10)
Yarbrough, Bulls open series with shutout win
Durham drops pitchers’ duel
Bulls rally late for win
Bats quiet again in another 2-1 loss
Durham allows 6 unanswered runs
Garza, Bulls close series with shutout win
Brandon Lowe: 3-for-12, 3 R, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 2 K
Curtis Mead: 4-for-12, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 2 K, 1-for-1 SB (.871)
Xavier Edwards: 1-for-18, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 6 K (.802)
Jonathan Aranda: 2-for-8, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K (.943)
Rene Pinto: 6-for-21, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 4 K (.845)
Miles Mastrobuoni: 8-for-25, 4 R, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 4 K, 1-for-1 SB (.786)
Pete Fairbanks: 1 1⁄3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Tommy Romero: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (3.90)
Ben Bowden: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K (2.45)
Double-A Montgomery Biscuits (11-7, 2nd out of 4)
Montgomery edged in 10 innings
Biscuits crush Barons
Montgomery falls in close game
Hulsizer, Biscuits top Barons
Montgomery sharp in Montgomery debut
Hulsizer homers twice as Biscuits split series
Greg Jones: 6-for-22, 5 R, 1 2B, 2 3B, 2 RBI, 4 BB, 9 K, 2-for-3 SB (.724)
Osleivis Basabe: 12-for-26, 9 R, 4 2B, 4 RBI, 4 BB, 3 K, 2-for-2 SB (.833)
Kameron Misner: 7-for-21, 6 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 5 BB, 10 K, 2-for-2 SB (.820)
Brett Wisely: 7-for-30, 5 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 3 K, 4-for-4 SB (.782)
Mason Montgomery: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K (0.00)
Chris Gau: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K (2.73)
Justin Sterner: 4 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K (2.70)
High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods (11-9, clinched playoff berth)
Bowling Green drops opener to Rome
Bats back Brecht in win
Hot Rods shut out
Early deficit too much for Bowling Green
Early deficit too much for Bowling Green
Hot Rods steal 7 in finale win
Kyle Manzardo: 3-for-19, 2 R, 2 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 4 K (.973)
Mason Auer: 7-for-24, 3 R, 2 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 8 K, 3-for-3 SB (.798)
Heriberto Hernandez: 3-for-17, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 4 BB, 8 K (.778)
Alika Williams: 6-for-22, 3 R, 1 3B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 8 K, 1-for-1 SB (.769)
Austin Vernon: 3 IP, 4 H, 6 ER, 4 BB, 1 K (7.36)
Ben Brecht: 4 1⁄3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K (1.76)
Patrick Wicklander: 6 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 K (7.07)
Low-A Charleston RiverDogs (10-10, 4th out of 6)
RiverDogs roll in rain-shortened win
Charleston loses lead late
Goss’ strong start wasted
RiverDogs fall to Hillcats
Williams homer backs strong Jimenez start
Williams homer helps RiverDogs split series
Carson Williams: 8-for-25, 5 R, 3 2B, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 2 BB, 6 K, 0-for-1 SB (.885)
Willy Vasquez: 8-for-25, 4 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 5 K, 1-for-1 SB (.673)
Ryan Spikes: 2-for-19, 1 R, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 8 K, 3-for-3 SB (.758)
Sandy Gaston: 4 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 6 BB, 3 K (4.80)
JJ Goss: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K (5.15)
Daiveyon Whittle: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K (4.25)
Florida Complex League Rays (21-9, 1st out of 6)
FCL Rays crushed by FCL Red Sox
Bitsko earns 1st pro win
Colmenarez leads rout of FCL Orioles
FCL Rays win lower-scoring game
Chirinos, Slegers begin rehab assignments in win
Carlos Colmenarez: 6-for-20, 5 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 7 K, 1-for-2 SB (.816)
Junior Caminero: 6-for-14, 2 R, 3 RBI, 5 K, 1-for-2 SB (.776)
Patrick Merino: 3-for-9, 3 R, 2 2B, 4 BB, 3 K (.972)
Yonny Chirinos: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Nick Bitsko: 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (9.00)
Samuel Mejia: 4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (0.82)
Stats are from Baseball Reference.
This week’s games
Durham
Friday, July 22 vs. Norfolk 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Saturday, July 23 vs. Norfolk 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Sunday, July 24 vs. Norfolk 5:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Montgomery
Friday, July 22 vs. Mississippi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Saturday, July 23 vs. Mississippi 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Sunday, July 24 vs. Mississippi 4:33 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Bowling Green
Friday, July 22 vs. Asheville 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Saturday, July 23 vs. Asheville 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Sunday, July 24 vs. Asheville 2:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Charleston
Friday, July 22 vs. Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Saturday, July 23 vs. Myrtle Beach 6:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Sunday, July 24 vs. Myrtle Beach 5:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Florida Complex League Rays
Thursday, July 21 @ FCL Twins 12 p.m. ET
Friday, July 22 @ FCL Braves 12 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 23 vs. FCL Braves 10 a.m. ET
Monday, July 25 vs. FCL Twins 12 p.m. ET
Scouting the opposition
Will return next week.
Loading comments...