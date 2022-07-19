Rays Your Voice: First Half Review with Darby Robinson

With the first half in the rear view mirror, Darby Robinson joins the show to review the first half of the 2022 season. There’s some new injury news, but also some guys who are ready to get back in action and help propel the Rays back into the postseason.

We discuss Shane McClanahan and why he should start the All-Star game, and what a Juan Soto trade would look like if it comes to fruition before the trade deadline. We ‘Rays’ our voices about a few other things, and I hope this extra-long episode of RYV helps get you through the All-Star Break.

If you love what we do on the DRB Podcast Network, leaving a rating and review on your preferred podcast platform is the best way to spread what we do with more Rays fans.