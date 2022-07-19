MLB Draft 2022: Tampa Bay Rays select high school RHP Gary Gill Hill with No. 194 pick

The Tampa Bay Rays have selected RHP Gary Gill Hill with the 194th overall selection in the 2022 draft. Gill Hill, who won’t turn 18 until September, is the Rays youngest draft pick since taking Taj Bradley in the 2017 draft.

Although Gill Hill has committed to Wake Forest, he told Eugene Rapay of Rockland/Westchester Journal News that he thinks he’ll sign with the Rays.

“I’m pretty sure I’ll sign with the Rays. But my advisor and I are still negotiating stuff and finalizing things.”

The High School pitcher has plenty of projectability and can already scrape the mid 90’s with his fastball. Baseball America tabbed him as the 368th best prospect entering the draft.

He’s a flexible, bouncy athlete with an elastic delivery and fast arm speed, with his fastball jumping this year to sit in the low-90s and touch 93. Given his youth, arm speed and physical projection remaining in his wiry 6-foot-2 frame, it’s easy to project him throwing in the mid-90s or better soon.

The Rays Senior Director of Amateur Scouting Rob Metzler says they’ve been following Gill Hill for a while, and seen the pitcher’s repertoire continue to improve.

“We think he has a really good chance to develop into something special with us.”