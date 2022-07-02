Filed under: GDT: Toronto Twin Bill Your Double Game Day Extravaganza! By John Ford@kingofchapter1 Jul 2, 2022, 11:45am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: Toronto Twin Bill Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Hannes P. Albert/picture alliance via Getty Images Have the Rays finally hit rock bottom? Or is it rock bottoms all the way down? More From DRaysBay Rays 11, Jays 5: Isaac Paredes needs a nickname Game 1: Rays 6 Jays 2: Today the Rays offense woke up! Rays 2, Blue Jays 8: Maybe tomorrow the offense will wake up GDT: I might need to spend more time at The Store Tampa Bay Rays activate Kevin Kiermaier GDT: 5 game series are EXHAUSTING Loading comments...
Loading comments...