Tampa Bay Rays sign OF Roman Quinn, claim LHP Angel Perdomo

Although Rays players not named Shane McClanahan have gotten to relax this week, the Rays front office has been plenty busy.

The team has signed OF Roman Quinn to a big league deal, and he will join the club in Kansas City for the series opener against the Royals. Quinn has plenty of time in the big leagues, playing in parts of six seasons (all with the Philadelphia Phillies). Overall, he has hit .233/.300/.343 with 8 HR across 201 games.

Quinn doesn’t light the world on fire with his offense. His main contribution will be his defensive play, as his plus speed in the outfield helps to make him a well above average defender. Meanwhile the Rays will be Quinn’s third organization of 2022, as he’s made stops with the Phillies and Kansas City Royals.

#Rays signed OF Roman Quinn to a MLB deal. He’ll likely be a 4th OF/PR type (97th %ile speed). He hasn’t hit much in MLB, but his bat is a bit more interesting than I expected. .300/.370/.443 (131 wRC+) in his last 1,038 MiLB PAs. Has multiple 430+ ft home runs, 109.4 mph MaxEV: pic.twitter.com/q6bySWnQii — Rays Metrics (@RaysMetrics) July 21, 2022

With Harold Ramirez going on the Injured List for the foreseeable future, the Rays suddenly found themselves in even more of a hole and look to Quinn to serve as a serviceable replacement.

“We think he’s a really good defender, a really good baserunner, and hopefully it’s enough bat. You never know. But he is, I think, somebody that actually complements our group really well. … Against left-handed pitching, he kind of fits in really well.”

- Peter Bendix

The Rays have also picked up a southpaw from the Milwaukee Brewers, claiming Angel Perdomo off of waivers. The 6’8 Perdomo has the ability to rack up strikeouts, but command has always been an issue for him (33.7 K% / 23.5 BB%). Perdomo has an elite fastball spin rate and the Rays hoping to catch ‘lightning in a bottle’ with their acquisition.

In the corresponding 40-man roster moves, the Rays have Designated RHP’s Cristofer Ogando and Cooper Criswell for Assignment; Criswell has already cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Durham.