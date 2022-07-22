MLB Draft 2022: Tampa Bay Rays select college 1B Blake Robertson in seventh round

With their seventh round selection,

Spent his first collegiate season at Oklahoma State but did not appear in any games. He then transferred to Cowley College in 2021 before joining the Sooners in advance of the 2022 season.

Robertson may be best known at this point for his defensive abilities, having flipped into the opposing Notre Dame dugout to field a flyball during the College World Series this year.

Blake Robertson hung in there for this foul ball snag



@NCAABaseball | #MCWSpic.twitter.com/ngxTOjWbJG — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) June 19, 2022

That play went on to be No. 1 on Sports Center that night. Robertson also notably scored the winning run that knocked the Florida Gators out of the playoffs, performing a “gator chomp” in victory.

Oklahoma would go on to lose to Ole Miss in the CWS Final, and had 11 players drafted this season, among which Robertson was fifth.

In the 2022 season Robertson batted .300 (77-for-257) with 5 HR and 52 RBI in 69 games. Robertson was tied for 1st among all NCAA Division I hitters with 68 BB last season.

Blake Robertson (‘22 Elig.) with his second knock of the day to extend the lead to 3-0 @OU_Baseball. Short & direct stroke with clear barrel feel. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/ECBLOJuna6 — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) March 4, 2022

Robertson was previously selected by the Twins in the 26th round in 2019.