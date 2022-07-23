 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB draft 2022: Tampa Bay Rays draft tracker and signing board

How many of the team’s draft picks will join the organization?

By Scott Grauer
2022 Major League Baseball Draft Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Welcome to our 2022 Rays draft tracker.

I copied all positions and classes from the team’s post-draft release.

In the status column, I tried to include any concrete information or even rumors regarding a player.

If you see any information regarding a signing decision or bonus money for any player, please share it in the comments.

Tampa Bay Rays 2022 draft tracker

Name Rnd/Ovr Pos Class School Status Recommendation Bonus Difference
Name Rnd/Ovr Pos Class School Status Recommendation Bonus Difference
Xavier Isaac 1/29 1B HS East Forsyth HS Committed to Florida $2,548,900
Brock Jones 2/65 OF Jr Stanford $1,077,600
Chandler Simpson B/70 OF Jr Georgia Tech $953,300
Ryan Cermak B/71 OF Jr Illinois State Will reportedly sign $929,500
Trevor Martin 3/104 RHP So Oklahoma State $588,700
Dominic Keegan 4/134 C Sr Vanderbilt $439,600
Jalen Battles 5/164 SS Sr Arkansas Will sign $328,400
Gary Gill Hill 6/194 RHP HS John F. Kennedy Catholic HS Pretty sure he'll sign $255,500
Blake Robertson 7/224 1B Jr Oklahoma $201,400
Sean Harney 8/254 RHP 5S Kentucky $169,700
Chris Villaman 9/284 LHP Jr North Carolina State $157,000
Cade Halemanu 10/314 RHP Sr Hawaii $149,600
Drew Sommers 11/344 LHP J3 Central Arizona Committed to Arizona
Alex Cook 12/374 RHP J2 Colby
Nate Dahle 13/404 RHP Jr BYU
Roel Garcia III 14/434 RHP 5S Rice
Jake Christianson 15/464 RHP J2 Feather River Reportedly expected to sign
Kamren James 16/494 IF Jr Mississippi State
Levi Huesman 17/524 LHP HS Hanover HS Committed to Coastal Carolina
Duncan Davitt 18/554 RHP Sr Iowa
Quinn Mathews 19/584 LHP Jr Stanford
Matt Wyatt 20/614 RHP Jr Virginia
Total $7,799,200 $0 $0
Total + 5% $8,189,160
Remaining w/ no pen. $8,189,160

