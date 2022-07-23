MLB draft 2022: Tampa Bay Rays draft tracker and signing board

Welcome to our 2022 Rays draft tracker.
I copied all positions and classes from the team’s post-draft release.
In the status column, I tried to include any concrete information or even rumors regarding a player.
If you see any information regarding a signing decision or bonus money for any player, please share it in the comments.
Tampa Bay Rays 2022 draft tracker
|Name
|Rnd/Ovr
|Pos
|Class
|School
|Status
|Recommendation
|Bonus
|Difference
|Xavier Isaac
|1/29
|1B
|HS
|East Forsyth HS
|Committed to Florida
|$2,548,900
|Brock Jones
|2/65
|OF
|Jr
|Stanford
|$1,077,600
|Chandler Simpson
|B/70
|OF
|Jr
|Georgia Tech
|$953,300
|Ryan Cermak
|B/71
|OF
|Jr
|Illinois State
|Will reportedly sign
|$929,500
|Trevor Martin
|3/104
|RHP
|So
|Oklahoma State
|$588,700
|Dominic Keegan
|4/134
|C
|Sr
|Vanderbilt
|$439,600
|Jalen Battles
|5/164
|SS
|Sr
|Arkansas
|Will sign
|$328,400
|Gary Gill Hill
|6/194
|RHP
|HS
|John F. Kennedy Catholic HS
|Pretty sure he'll sign
|$255,500
|Blake Robertson
|7/224
|1B
|Jr
|Oklahoma
|$201,400
|Sean Harney
|8/254
|RHP
|5S
|Kentucky
|$169,700
|Chris Villaman
|9/284
|LHP
|Jr
|North Carolina State
|$157,000
|Cade Halemanu
|10/314
|RHP
|Sr
|Hawaii
|$149,600
|Drew Sommers
|11/344
|LHP
|J3
|Central Arizona
|Committed to Arizona
|Alex Cook
|12/374
|RHP
|J2
|Colby
|Nate Dahle
|13/404
|RHP
|Jr
|BYU
|Roel Garcia III
|14/434
|RHP
|5S
|Rice
|Jake Christianson
|15/464
|RHP
|J2
|Feather River
|Reportedly expected to sign
|Kamren James
|16/494
|IF
|Jr
|Mississippi State
|Levi Huesman
|17/524
|LHP
|HS
|Hanover HS
|Committed to Coastal Carolina
|Duncan Davitt
|18/554
|RHP
|Sr
|Iowa
|Quinn Mathews
|19/584
|LHP
|Jr
|Stanford
|Matt Wyatt
|20/614
|RHP
|Jr
|Virginia
|Total
|$7,799,200
|$0
|$0
|Total + 5%
|$8,189,160
|Remaining w/ no pen.
|$8,189,160
